'The dream has been fulfilled' for Jackson Powers-Johnson

The Draper, Utah, native stood out as a center in college, winning the Rimington Trophy his junior season and not allowing a single sack in three seasons. However, he'll be playing guard once he steps in the desert. He embraces the upcoming position switch, playing nearly 500 snaps at both guard spots at Oregon.

"Anywhere that the Raiders want me to play, I'm going to play. If they want me to throw the ball, I'll throw the ball," he joked. "But I really think me playing center is seamless and it's a testament to all coaches I had at Oregon and in high school. ... I've worked so hard, but it's not really about me. It's about all the people who helped get me here.