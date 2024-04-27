'The dream has been fulfilled' for Jackson Powers-Johnson

Jackson Powers-Johnson's love for football began with the Silver and Black, as will his NFL career.
His great-grandparents and grandparents were passionate Raiders fans. With his family holding season tickets for over 20 years, Powers-Johnson's first NFL game was between the Raiders and their Bay rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, at Oakland Coliseum. Not only did he become a Raiders fan that day, it set the trajectory for his career.
"That game really started the dream for me. Kind of a full circle moment," Powers-Johnson told local media in his introductory press conference.
Along with being a Raiders fan growing up, he's already had some battles in Allegiant Stadium. His Oregon Ducks have played in two Pac-12 Championship games inside the Las Vegas stadium, coming up short against the Washington Huskies, 35-31, back in December.
Nevertheless, the center helped propel the Ducks offense to nearly 400 yards of offense in the matchup and even almost scored a touchdown there. He picked up a fumble recovery in the end zone, but the call was reversed due to Bo Nix being ruled down on instant replay.
"Getting to play at Allegiant Stadium, it was different there," Powers-Johnson said. "Hopefully I'll win a lot more games there. I kind of scored of touchdown there," he said. "It's definitely a special place for me there and I'm so excited to play there as many times as many Sundays as I can."
The Draper, Utah, native stood out as a center in college, winning the Rimington Trophy his junior season and not allowing a single sack in three seasons. However, he'll be playing guard once he steps in the desert. He embraces the upcoming position switch, playing nearly 500 snaps at both guard spots at Oregon.
"Anywhere that the Raiders want me to play, I'm going to play. If they want me to throw the ball, I'll throw the ball," he joked. "But I really think me playing center is seamless and it's a testament to all coaches I had at Oregon and in high school. ... I've worked so hard, but it's not really about me. It's about all the people who helped get me here.
"The dream has been fulfilled, but now there's new dreams to get."
With the 44th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected guard Jackson Powers-Johnson.