Player Profile: Get to know G Jackson Powers-Johnson

3. The Raiders love to find versatile linemen, which is exactly what they're getting in JPJ. In college, he saw action at both center and right guard – even playing at defensive tackle for one game his freshman year at Oregon.

"He has good size, exceptional quickness and steady balance," NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote. "In pass pro, he sets vertically and is able to catch and absorb versus power rushers. He does an excellent job reworking his hands to maintain position and is a nasty helper when uncovered. In the run game, he uses his upper-body power to torque/turn defenders, generating a lot of movement at the point of attack. He is quick working up to the second level and takes good angles. Overall, there aren't many holes in his game. I love his bulldog playing style.