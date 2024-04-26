'It's cool how things come full circle': Brock Bowers has unique familiarity with the Silver and Black

"I was shocked," Bowers said in his introductory press conference with Las Vegas media. "I wasn't really totally sure what was happening, but when that call came up and it said Las Vegas, Nevada, I was juiced."

The Georgia tight end spoke with the Raiders during the NFL Combine and had a few other conversations during the draft process, but was still in shock to hear their brass on the other side of the phone. Many people didn't even expect Bowers to slide this far in the draft. The only two-time John Mackey Award winner in history has drawn comparisons to All-Pro tight end George Kittle, and was the consensus No. 1 rated tight end in his draft class.