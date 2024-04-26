'It's cool how things come full circle': Brock Bowers has unique familiarity with the Silver and Black

In all honesty, Brock Bowers handled the news of getting the drafted to the Las Vegas Raiders like many media pundits and fans alike.
"I was shocked," Bowers said in his introductory press conference with Las Vegas media. "I wasn't really totally sure what was happening, but when that call came up and it said Las Vegas, Nevada, I was juiced."
The Georgia tight end spoke with the Raiders during the NFL Combine and had a few other conversations during the draft process, but was still in shock to hear their brass on the other side of the phone. Many people didn't even expect Bowers to slide this far in the draft. The only two-time John Mackey Award winner in history has drawn comparisons to All-Pro tight end George Kittle, and was the consensus No. 1 rated tight end in his draft class.
The two-time national champion with the Georgia Bulldogs still holds the school record for most receiving touchdowns in a season (13) and combined for 31 total touchdowns (rushing and receiving) in three collegiate seasons.
"I feel like I can be used in a multitude of ways," Bowers said. "At Georgia, I was moved all around. They put me in the backfield sometimes, tight end, slot, outside receiver. So, I feel like versatility is a big part of my game and I'm just excited to see what's in store for this next year."
Bowers' arrival to the desert is certainly a pleasant surprise for the Napa, California, native, having childhood memories of the franchise. The Raiders held Training Camp in his hometown from 1996-2019, even practicing at his alma mater Redwood Middle School.
"It's kind of cool how things come full circle like that and I remember going to watch them practice," Bowers said. "It's cool how it all comes around."
