Player Profile: Get to know T DJ Glaze

1. Glaze is from Charlotte, North Carolina, having attended West Mecklenburg High School. He was named 2019 SoMECK First Team All-Conference and was a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com.
2. The swing tackle appeared in 40 games at the University of Maryland, including 32 starts his last three years. His redshirt sophomore season, he was the second best pass blocking tackle in the Big Ten (85.7). That season, the Terrapins were the fourth-ranked offense in the Big Ten, averaging 401.5 yards per game.
3. Since 2021, Glaze has a 2.8 percent quarterback pressure percentage allowed, which is seventh among draft eligible offensive tackles. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 69 touchdowns and over 10,000 passing yards while Glaze was a starter.
4. One of the biggest strengths to Glaze as a player is his length. Standing at 6-foot-5, 328 pounds, he has a seven foot wingspan. "He has good hand strength and should improve in protection if he can use more direct, inside hands in his punch," wrote Lance Zierlein, NFL analyst. "He's fairly fluid in space and fits the criteria of an inside/outside zone blocker with lead-pull potential."
5. Glaze has a friend and former teammate already in the Raiders facility: Jakorian Bennett. The second-year cornerback was teammates with Glaze for three seasons at Maryland.
With the 77th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected tackle DJ Glaze.