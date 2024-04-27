Dylan Laube selected by Raiders with the No. 208 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders selected running back Dylan Laube from New Hampshire with the 208th overall pick.
The Westhampton, New York, native was one of the top FCS prospects in his draft class, leading in all-purpose yards in 2022 (194.3) and 2023 (209.5). He totaled 43 total touchdowns within 46 games played in his collegiate career. The FCS All-American also made his presence felt on special teams, averaging over 31 yards per kick return and over 11 yards a punt return in 2023. He was named CAA Special Teams Player of the Year.
He's the first player to be drafted from the University of New Hampshire since defensive tackle Jared Smith in 2013.
