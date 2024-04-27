M.J. Devonshire selected with Raiders' second 2024 seventh-round pick

With the Las Vegas Raiders' second seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they selected M.J. Devonshire from the University of Pittsburgh.
Devonshire came into his own after transferring from Kentucky to Pitt. He became a starter for the Panthers in 2022, emerging as one of the top cornerbacks in the ACC. In his three seasons at Pitt, he compiled 21 pass deflections, eight interceptions with three interceptions returned for touchdowns. He was named Second-Team All-ACC in 2023.
He was also serviceable in special teams for the Panthers, totaling 335 punt return yards with a punt return touchdown. He was named Second-Team All-ACC return specialist in 2022.
