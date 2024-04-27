Raiders select Decamerion Richardson with the 112th overall pick

With the 112th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected cornerback Decamerion Richardson from Mississippi State.
The cornerback appeared in 45 games, while making 26 starts in his collegiate career, leading all SEC cornerbacks in solo tackles in 2022 (85) and 2023 (79). His last season at Mississippi State, he received a 86.4 defensive grade and 90.3 tackling grade from Pro Football Focus. Additionally, he racked up 10 pass deflections in his junior and season seasons.
Richardson is the first defensive player to be selected by the Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft.
