Player Profile: Get to know CB Decamerion Richardson

1. Over four seasons at Mississippi State, Richardson appeared in 45 games, making 26 starts. He totaled 177 tackles, including two for loss, one sack and 10 passes defensed in his collegiate career. He also led all SEC corners in tackles in back to back years: 2022 (85) and 2023 (79).
2. At 6-2, 188 pounds, Richardson is a lengthy, speedy and athletic cornerback. He ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at the Combine last month – third fastest among his position group – and NFL Next Gen Stats gave him the highest athleticism score (88) of any CB in this draft class.
In an NFL.com analysis, Lance Zierlein noted that Richardson's size and length "make it tough to create catch space on 50/50 throws."
3. A native of Cullen, Louisiana, Richardson has familial ties to the NFL. Per The Athletic's Dane Brugler, Richardson is a cousin of linebacker and Buccaneers' 2019 first-round pick Devin White.
With the 112th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected cornerback Decamerion Richardson.