DJ Glaze looking to provide versatility, reliability to the Raiders offensive line

Glaze came back better than ever with relatively no injury issues at Maryland. He proved to be one of the Terrapins' most reliable and versatile players, playing 39 straight games his last three seasons. He also received an 80+ pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in each of those seasons.

Glaze's showing at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, was the icing on the cake for the Raiders to commit to him with the 77th overall pick.

"If you're in the Senior Bowl, they're all pro prospects," Raiders GM Tom Telesco said following Day 2. "They're all going to play in the league. So, if you do well there like DJ did, yeah it certainly helps him. But his college tape was really good too, so it's really more of a confirmation of what we think he can do at this level.

"Big frame, long arms, really productive college player," Telesco added of Glaze's physical traits. "I mean, he'd just block the guy in front of him very consistently. To keep it real general, guy over him, run game, pass game, blocked his man. Balanced body control and strength, and again, we think there's a lot of future upside with him too."

Telesco alluded to versatility being a huge factor behind the selection, as Glaze recorded over 1,000 snaps at each tackle position in college. It's also what makes Glaze believe he'll be a valuable addition to the Silver and Black, with hopes of earning a role on the roster.