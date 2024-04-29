Rhett Lewis: Analyzing the Raiders' 2024 draft class 

With the 2024 Draft in the books, NFL Network and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis gives his analysis of each of the Silver and Black's selections and how they fit in on the roster.
No. 13 – Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
- With the selection of Brock Bowers, Raiders GM Tom Telesco can unequivocally stand up in front of Raider Nation and proclaim "We took the best player available on our board." Sure, the Raiders took Michael Mayer at No. 35 overall just last year, but Bowers was likely a top 10 graded player on the Raiders' board and represented a big-time value at No. 13. When the quarterbacks went off the board before Vegas could get on the clock, this pick made total sense and now the Raiders have two high-end tight ends that they can utilize on the field at the same time. As for Bowers, he's not the in-line blocker type, but his run after the catch ability is his super power and will be a major weapon for the Raiders offense.
No 44. – Jackson Powers-Johnson, OG, Oregon
- A massive value here in the second round for the Raiders with the selection of Oregon's Jackson Power-Johnson who was in consideration to be a first-round pick. Powers-Johnson excelled as a center for the Ducks and was arguably the best one in this draft class, but I thought it was interesting the Raiders announced his selection as a guard. This would mean Vegas keeps Andre James at center and pencils the powerful Powers-Johnson in at guard opposite Dylan Parham. Powers-Johnson's nasty mentality should fit perfectly in the Silver and Black.
No. 77 – DJ Glaze, OT, Maryland
- I had the Raiders taking back to back offensive lineman in my seven-round Raiders mock draft, but in the fifth and sixth rounds. Instead, Tom Telesco and company snatch up some great values on Day 2 and here pick one of the best tackles in the Big Ten this past year. Maryland threw the ball a ton with QB Taulia Tagovailoa and as such, Glaze feels a little further along as a pass protector at this point, also evidenced by allowing just seven sacks on over 1,300 pass protection snaps, according to PFF.
No. 112 – Decamerion Richardson, DB, Miss St.
- Speed and length! I love a long-levered corner with speed and Richardson at 6-foot-2 with a 4.34 40-yard dash at the Combine certainly fits that profile. I love where value met need for Telesco throughout this draft and scoring Richardson in the fourth picks up another piece of the need puzzle. I'd like to see Richardson add some strength and maybe a little bulk to his frame to handle the rigors of run support at this level.
No. 148 – Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio St.
- The Big Ten Linebacker of the Year goes to the Raiders in the fifth round. Another need here to help provide depth at the off-ball linebacker spot. Eichenberg jumped onto the national scene in 2021 when he accumulated 17 tackles on his way to earning Rose Bowl defensive MVP honors in the Buckeyes' comeback victory over Utah. The younger brother of Dolphins OL Liam Eichenberg then followed that up with a team-leading 120 tackles in '22. Even with missing three games in 2023, Tommy Eichenberg proved one of the more impactful linebackers in the Big Ten.
No. 208 – Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire
- Don't let the sticker on the side of Dylan Laube's helmet fool you, he's a big time player even if he didn't play in a big time conference. His work at New Hampshire earned him a spot at the Senior Bowl where he was one of the most popular players throughout the week in Mobile, showcasing his ability to thrive amongst the best college football had to offer. In addition to his work on the ground, Laube is an absolute weapon in the pass game leading all Division I running backs in receptions with 68, receiving yards with 699 and receiving touchdowns with seven. You throw in his ability in the return game where he finished his career with two punt return touchdowns and two kick return touchdowns and you've got some serious all-purpose acumen with this sixth-round selection.
No. 223 – Trey Taylor, S, Air Force
- I love love love the selection of Air Force safety Trey Taylor. I got the pleasure of meeting and watching Trey shine at the Shrine Bowl this year. A leader in every sense of the word, both on the field and off, Taylor was the recipient of the Pat Tillman Award, given to the player at the Shrine Bowl that exemplifies character, intelligence, sportsmanship and service. Taylor has plenty of production as well, picking off three passes this year to go along with 74 tackles and in the process, earning himself the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation's top defensive back. I see Taylor carving out a special teams role immediately and working to challenge for playing time in the secondary.
No. 229 – M.J. Devonshire, CB, Pitt
- Another East-West Shrine Bowl standout joins the Raiders with M.J. Devonshire checking in as final pick of the Vegas draft bounty. Devonshire has plenty of experience having played 50 games over his five years at Kentucky and Pitt. He has eight career interceptions and when he gets his hands on the ball, watch out, because he's returned three of those INTs for scores. Devonshire has shown the ability to be sticky in man coverage and helps provide depth to a needy cornerback group.
