 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Rhett Lewis' 2024 7-round Raiders mock draft

Apr 22, 2024 at 11:15 AM
rhett-lewis-headshot-2023
Rhett Lewis

NFL Network Host

NFL Network host and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis takes a crack at projecting all seven rounds for the Raiders ahead of the 2024 Draft.

Round 1, Pick 13

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

If you read my piece on ways the Raiders could acquire a quarterback, then this selection won't come as a surprise. Out of all the possible ways to end up with a QB in this draft, it's hard not to look at this one and see the most value. Penix has intoxicating arm talent, unwavering confidence pushing the ball downfield and enough athleticism to make him a highly appealing choice here at No. 13.

Round 2, Pick 44

Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Between Melton, T.J. Tampa, Kamari Lassiter and Andru Phillips, there's likely to be some real value in the second round with this tier of corners. I like Melton as the best of the bunch. He acquitted himself very well in the uber-competitive Big Ten playing both inside and outside corner spots. Melton has good size and excellent speed, running the 40 in 4.39 seconds. His versatility as a nickel or outside corner brings added value and could help him get on the field early.

Round 3, Pick 77

Malik Washington, WR, UVA

With Hunter Renfrow gone, the Raiders could look to grab another slot receiver with similar ability to work option routes on the inside, but with more advantageous athleticism. Washington led all FBS receivers with 110 receptions in his first and only year at Virginia. He showcased an innate ability to work the middle of the field with nuance and craft and would team up nicely in the slot with Davante Adams and Jakobi Myers on the outside in 11 personnel situations.

Download App_ROS_2560x1440

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

Round 4, Pick 112

Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky

Running backs are likely to start flying off the shelves on Day 2 of the draft so it could be a bit of a stretch that Ray Davis is still around here in the fourth round, but I love the value if he is. Davis rushed for nearly a thousand yards at three different FBS programs during his collegiate career, showcasing his ability to thrive in multiple systems, and has some positive traits in the pass game as well. Davis would provide a nice pairing with Zamir White.

Round 5, Pick 148

Mason McCormick, OL, South Dakota State

If Penix is the choice at 13 and the Raiders don't go offensive line there in the first round, there should definitely be an emphasis on that position on Day 2 or 3. Here we have a players with immense experience and toughness. A three-time team captain, McCormick helped the Jacks dominate teams on the ground while winning back-to-back FCS national championships. McCormick also turned heads at the East West Shrine Bowl playing against tougher competition.

Round 6, Pick 208 (from KC)

Trevor Keegan, OL, Michigan

I want Trevor Keegan on my team. He's got Raiderrrrrrrrr written all over him. A culture changer at Michigan, Keegan and others in his recruiting class helped rescue the Wolverines from mediocrity and bring them back to national prominence. Keegan is an emotional leader, a physical presence up front and a guy you want in your corner at all times.

Round 7, Pick 223 (from NE)

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR, Georgia

A big physical wide receiver, Rosemy-Jacksaint isn't the elite athlete of some in this class but has the ability to make contested catches with a reliable set of hands. A willing blocker in the run game, Rosemy-Jacksaint also represents a body style and profile that the Raiders don't have much of in a relatively thin wide receiver corps.

Round 7, Pick 229 (from MIN)

Tyler Owens, S, Texas Tech

At this point in the draft, you're looking for traits and jumping 12 feet and 2 inches in the broad jump (nearly breaking the Combine record set by Byron Jones) certainly qualifies as a positive trait. Owens is obviously an explosive athlete but it's far less obvious where and how he will fit in on defense. Coaches at the Shrine Bowl felt he needed to lock into one position or role, really learn the nuances and then you might unlock some immense potential.

For more 2024 Draft content, visit raiders.com/draft.

Offseason Program: Thursday 4.18.24

View the best photos from the Raiders' offseason program workout at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 170

The Las Vegas Raiders at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 170

The Las Vegas Raiders at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyreque Jones (33) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyreque Jones (33) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 170

The Las Vegas Raiders at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 170

The Las Vegas Raiders at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
59 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
60 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyreque Jones (33) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
61 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyreque Jones (33) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
62 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
63 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
64 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
65 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
66 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
67 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
68 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
69 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
70 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
71 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
72 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
73 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
74 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
75 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
76 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
77 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
78 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
79 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
80 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
81 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
82 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
83 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
84 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
85 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
86 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
87 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
88 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
89 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
90 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
91 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
92 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
93 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
94 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
95 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
96 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
97 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
98 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
99 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
100 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
101 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
102 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
103 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
104 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Ben Brown (79) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
105 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders guard Ben Brown (79) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
106 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (54) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
107 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (54) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
108 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
109 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (54) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
110 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (54) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
111 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
112 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
113 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
114 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
115 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
116 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
117 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
118 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
119 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Ben Brown (79) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
120 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders guard Ben Brown (79) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
121 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
122 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
123 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
124 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
125 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
126 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
127 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
128 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
129 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) and guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
130 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) and guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
131 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
132 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
133 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
134 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
135 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
136 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
137 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
138 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
139 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
140 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
141 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
142 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
143 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
144 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
145 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
146 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
147 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
148 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
149 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
150 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
151 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
152 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
153 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
154 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
155 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
156 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Ben Brown (79) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
157 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders guard Ben Brown (79) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
158 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
159 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
160 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
161 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
162 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
163 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
164 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68), guard Dylan Parham (66) and offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
165 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68), guard Dylan Parham (66) and offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
166 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
167 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
168 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
169 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
170 / 170

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Tom Telesco dives into the Raiders' draft state of mind

The general manager is ready to "let it ride" in his first Silver and Black draft.
news

What are the top positions the Raiders could target in the draft?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down viable draft prospects for the Silver and Black based off his views of the team's positions of need.
news

Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Preview: How to watch, draft order and more

Everything you need to know before the Raiders are on the clock.
news

3 draft scenarios where the Raiders come away with a rookie QB

NFL Network host and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis breaks down different ways the Silver and Black might acquire a quarterback through the upcoming draft.
news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 10.0: The countdown is on

As the draft inches closer, check out the latest predictions for the Raiders at No. 13 overall.
news

Road to the Draft: Las Vegas natives among top prospects in 2024 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas area boasts four NFL draft prospects who made huge impacts in their prep careers.
news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 9.0: The latest projections for No. 13 overall 

With less than three weeks until the draft, check out what top analysts are thinking.
news

A look at the best NFL players selected with the No. 13 overall pick

With the Raiders set to pick 13th in the 2024 NFL Draft, take a look at past picks at that spot across the league, including several Hall of Famers and Pro Bowlers.
news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 8.0: Draft month is here

Check out the latest draft predictions from top media analysts.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Sleeper prospects to wake up on heading into 2024 NFL Draft

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers questions revolving around some unheralded players with the draft less than a month away.
news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 7.0: Inching closer to Detroit

Here's the latest projections with the 2024 NFL Draft less than a month away.

Latest Content

gallery

Offseason Program: Monday 4.22.24

Apr 22, 2024

View photos from the start of the second week of Phase One of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2024 offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
news

Tom Telesco dives into the Raiders' draft state of mind

Apr 22, 2024

The general manager is ready to "let it ride" in his first Silver and Black draft.
gallery

Photos: Raiders and UNLV host R.U.S.H.

Apr 22, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV partnered together to host students from three local middle schools for a R.U.S.H. event focusing on the fundamentals of flag football, nutrition, and the importance of exercise, movement and mental health.
video

Tom Telesco: 'If you're going to be a part of us, you have got to fit us' | 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 22, 2024

General Manager Tom Telesco addresses the media prior to the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Rhett Lewis' 2024 7-round Raiders mock draft

Apr 22, 2024

NFL Network host and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis takes a shot at projecting all seven rounds for the Raiders ahead of the 2024 Draft.
audio

Tom Telesco's Full Pre-Draft Press Conference - 4.22.24 | 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 22, 2024

General Manager Tom Telesco addresses the media prior to the 2024 NFL Draft from Intermountain Health Performance Center.
news

What are the top positions the Raiders could target in the draft?

Apr 19, 2024

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down viable draft prospects for the Silver and Black based off his views of the team's positions of need.
news

Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Preview: How to watch, draft order and more

Apr 19, 2024

Everything you need to know before the Raiders are on the clock.
gallery

Offseason Program: Thursday 4.18.24

Apr 18, 2024

View the best photos from the Raiders' offseason program workout at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
audio

Meeting up with Malcolm Koonce ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft | UFR

Apr 18, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal talks the Silver and Black's recent transactions, phase one of the offseason training program and sits down with defensive end Malcolm Koonce on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

The state of the Raiders roster ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 18, 2024

With the draft now one week away, we're examining the current Las Vegas Raiders roster before the picks are made.
audio

Raiders full seven-round mock draft with Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis

Apr 17, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis return to complete a seven-round mock draft for the Silver and Black.
View All
Advertising
Premium Seating - Place a Deposit