Rhett Lewis' 2024 7-round Raiders mock draft

Between Melton, T.J. Tampa, Kamari Lassiter and Andru Phillips, there's likely to be some real value in the second round with this tier of corners. I like Melton as the best of the bunch. He acquitted himself very well in the uber-competitive Big Ten playing both inside and outside corner spots. Melton has good size and excellent speed, running the 40 in 4.39 seconds. His versatility as a nickel or outside corner brings added value and could help him get on the field early.