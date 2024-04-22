Rhett Lewis' 2024 7-round Raiders mock draft

NFL Network host and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis takes a crack at projecting all seven rounds for the Raiders ahead of the 2024 Draft.
Round 1, Pick 13
Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
If you read my piece on ways the Raiders could acquire a quarterback, then this selection won't come as a surprise. Out of all the possible ways to end up with a QB in this draft, it's hard not to look at this one and see the most value. Penix has intoxicating arm talent, unwavering confidence pushing the ball downfield and enough athleticism to make him a highly appealing choice here at No. 13.
Round 2, Pick 44
Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
Between Melton, T.J. Tampa, Kamari Lassiter and Andru Phillips, there's likely to be some real value in the second round with this tier of corners. I like Melton as the best of the bunch. He acquitted himself very well in the uber-competitive Big Ten playing both inside and outside corner spots. Melton has good size and excellent speed, running the 40 in 4.39 seconds. His versatility as a nickel or outside corner brings added value and could help him get on the field early.
Round 3, Pick 77
Malik Washington, WR, UVA
With Hunter Renfrow gone, the Raiders could look to grab another slot receiver with similar ability to work option routes on the inside, but with more advantageous athleticism. Washington led all FBS receivers with 110 receptions in his first and only year at Virginia. He showcased an innate ability to work the middle of the field with nuance and craft and would team up nicely in the slot with Davante Adams and Jakobi Myers on the outside in 11 personnel situations.
Round 4, Pick 112
Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky
Running backs are likely to start flying off the shelves on Day 2 of the draft so it could be a bit of a stretch that Ray Davis is still around here in the fourth round, but I love the value if he is. Davis rushed for nearly a thousand yards at three different FBS programs during his collegiate career, showcasing his ability to thrive in multiple systems, and has some positive traits in the pass game as well. Davis would provide a nice pairing with Zamir White.
Round 5, Pick 148
Mason McCormick, OL, South Dakota State
If Penix is the choice at 13 and the Raiders don't go offensive line there in the first round, there should definitely be an emphasis on that position on Day 2 or 3. Here we have a players with immense experience and toughness. A three-time team captain, McCormick helped the Jacks dominate teams on the ground while winning back-to-back FCS national championships. McCormick also turned heads at the East West Shrine Bowl playing against tougher competition.
Round 6, Pick 208 (from KC)
Trevor Keegan, OL, Michigan
I want Trevor Keegan on my team. He's got Raiderrrrrrrrr written all over him. A culture changer at Michigan, Keegan and others in his recruiting class helped rescue the Wolverines from mediocrity and bring them back to national prominence. Keegan is an emotional leader, a physical presence up front and a guy you want in your corner at all times.
Round 7, Pick 223 (from NE)
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR, Georgia
A big physical wide receiver, Rosemy-Jacksaint isn't the elite athlete of some in this class but has the ability to make contested catches with a reliable set of hands. A willing blocker in the run game, Rosemy-Jacksaint also represents a body style and profile that the Raiders don't have much of in a relatively thin wide receiver corps.
Round 7, Pick 229 (from MIN)
Tyler Owens, S, Texas Tech
At this point in the draft, you're looking for traits and jumping 12 feet and 2 inches in the broad jump (nearly breaking the Combine record set by Byron Jones) certainly qualifies as a positive trait. Owens is obviously an explosive athlete but it's far less obvious where and how he will fit in on defense. Coaches at the Shrine Bowl felt he needed to lock into one position or role, really learn the nuances and then you might unlock some immense potential.
