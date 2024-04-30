 Skip to main content
Raiders rookies get their jersey numbers

Apr 30, 2024 at 11:34 AM
Raiders.com Staff
Following the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan, the Las Vegas Raiders have added 25 rookies to their roster heading into rookie minicamp next week.

Here's a look at the jersey numbers of the newest Raiders additions, which includes eight draft selections and 17 undrafted free agents.

Jersey Number Player Position
14 Carter Bradley QB
21 Decamerion Richardson CB
23 Dylan Laube RB
26 M.J. Devonshire CB
36 Rayshad Williams CB
37 Trey Taylor S
42 Phalen Sanford S
44 Demarcus Governor CB
45 Tommy Eichenberg LB
46 Ja’Quan Sheppard CB
53 Amari Gainer DE
57 TJ Franklin DE
60 Tomari Fox DT
62 Noah Shannon DT
63 Jake Johanning G
64 Clark Barrington G
67 Will Putnam C
70 Jackson Powers-Johnson G
71 DJ Glaze T
73 Andrew Coker T
76 Ron Stone DE
80 Jeff Foreman WR
81 Lideatrick Griffin WR
82 Ramel Keyton WR
89 Brock Bowers TE
Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

Photos: Sights of the 2024 Draft

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage at the main stage in Campus Martius Park the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders signage at the main stage in Campus Martius Park the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage at the main stage in Campus Martius Park the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Signage at the main stage in Campus Martius Park the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of the main stage in Campus Martius Park the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
A view of the main stage in Campus Martius Park the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage at the main stage in Campus Martius Park the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Signage at the main stage in Campus Martius Park the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage at the main stage in Campus Martius Park the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Signage at the main stage in Campus Martius Park the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Fox Theater the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Fox Theater the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Draft signage in front of Fox Theater the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Draft signage in front of Fox Theater the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The red carpet inside of Fox Theater the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The red carpet inside of Fox Theater the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Draft signage around Detroit the day before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans arrive to the 2024 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders fans arrive to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans arrive to the 2024 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders fans arrive to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Alabama edge Dallas Turner arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
Alabama edge Dallas Turner arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
USC quarterback Caleb Williams arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Alabama offensive lineman J.C. Latham arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
Alabama offensive lineman J.C. Latham arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
UCLA edge Laiatu Latu arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
UCLA edge Laiatu Latu arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Missouri edge Darius Robinson arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
Missouri edge Darius Robinson arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Big Sean performs before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Big Sean performs before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeff Lewis/Associated Press
Big Sean performs before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Big Sean performs before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
Big Sean performs before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Big Sean performs before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
Fans before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Fans before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
Host Colleen Wolfe before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Host Colleen Wolfe before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
Host Colleen Wolfe before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Host Colleen Wolfe before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
Singer Angela Davis sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Singer Angela Davis sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Top prospects stand on stage before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Top prospects stand on stage before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Eminem speaks during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Eminem speaks during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce in the draft room on day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce in the draft room on day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco in the draft room on day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco in the draft room on day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is selected 13th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is selected 13th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is selected 13th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is selected 13th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders fans during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeff Lewis/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders fans during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders fans during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeff Lewis/Associated Press
Fans during the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Fans during the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
Fans during the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Fans during the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Jim Plunkett prepares to announce the Raiders 44th overall pick during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Jim Plunkett prepares to announce the Raiders 44th overall pick during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Jim Plunkett announces that guard Jackson Powers-Johnson is selected 44th overall by the Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Jim Plunkett announces that guard Jackson Powers-Johnson is selected 44th overall by the Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
Maryland tackle DJ Glaze is selected 77th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Maryland tackle DJ Glaze is selected 77th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
