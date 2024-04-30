Raiders rookies get their jersey numbers

Following the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan, the Las Vegas Raiders have added 25 rookies to their roster heading into rookie minicamp next week.
Here's a look at the jersey numbers of the newest Raiders additions, which includes eight draft selections and 17 undrafted free agents.
|Jersey Number
|Player
|Position
|14
|Carter Bradley
|QB
|21
|Decamerion Richardson
|CB
|23
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|26
|M.J. Devonshire
|CB
|36
|Rayshad Williams
|CB
|37
|Trey Taylor
|S
|42
|Phalen Sanford
|S
|44
|Demarcus Governor
|CB
|45
|Tommy Eichenberg
|LB
|46
|Ja’Quan Sheppard
|CB
|53
|Amari Gainer
|DE
|57
|TJ Franklin
|DE
|60
|Tomari Fox
|DT
|62
|Noah Shannon
|DT
|63
|Jake Johanning
|G
|64
|Clark Barrington
|G
|67
|Will Putnam
|C
|70
|Jackson Powers-Johnson
|G
|71
|DJ Glaze
|T
|73
|Andrew Coker
|T
|76
|Ron Stone
|DE
|80
|Jeff Foreman
|WR
|81
|Lideatrick Griffin
|WR
|82
|Ramel Keyton
|WR
|89
|Brock Bowers
|TE
