A Leader of Men

Of those 10 other guys on the field, Tuck plays alongside both veterans and rookies and has taken up a role as a mentor to rookie linebacker Khalil Mack. This is nothing new for him, as he first took on the role in his fifth NFL season to Giants Jason Pierre-Paul in his rookie season, but nonetheless, he is taking this job seriously.

When Coach Sparano took over as Raiders Interim Head Coach, he rearranged the locker room, strategically placing Mack's locker right next to Tuck's.

Acknowledging that this was indeed no accident, Tuck smiles and nods, saying, "I understand that Khalil is the future of this league. I know that he definitely has the ability to be a tremendous player in this league and I just wanted to have the opportunity to kind of pour into him some of the experiences I've had. I'm not saying I know it all, but obviously I've seen a lot of things in this league.

"One thing I love about him is he's not afraid to ask," Tuck laughed, "Sometimes he gets on my nerves with all the questions he wants to ask, but like I said, he's a tremendous talent and just a good kid and obviously I want to do anything in my power to kind of help him be a success in this league."

Tuck is working to impart his wisdom upon young players in the same way that his mentor, Michael Strahan did.

Tuck said, "Getting the opportunity to come in as a rookie with the Giants and him [Michael Strahan] being right there, my locker being right beside his. He taught me a lot of things, not only about football, but about life and about being a man, and the responsibilities we have with the platform that we have as athletes. Michael definitely is that guy for me."

In Tuck's eyes, the impact veterans have on younger players is what keeps the league moving.