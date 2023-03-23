"Foster is a tremendous person on and off the football field, and our immediate thoughts and concerns are with him as he begins to battle this new opponent. We know that the Raiders Family, teammates, coaches, staff, and the entire Raider Nation will come together to support Foster and his family through this challenge, and we're confident that he will get back doing what he loves most soon." – Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler
A message from Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler on Foster Moreau
Mar 23, 2023 at 10:35 AM