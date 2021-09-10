A pair of old Ravens have flown to the desert with efforts of defeating their former flock

"As a human being, I'll naturally reflect on my times there. [It] will be cool to see people there that I knew and that I had worked with before, but it will be a normal game for me," said Waller. "There's not any kind of hard feelings or resentment or anything like that. They didn't even have to give me a chance to be on the practice squad, they could've just cut me before then. They had no reason to bring me back and they still did and gave me an opportunity and that allowed me to improve upon my skills and take advantage of this opportunity when I came here.

So I'm grateful for them and once the ball is kicked off I got plenty of things to worry about as far as scheme and just seeing how they're going to be covering me and the rest of the offense. It will be just normal football."

Harbaugh echoed the tight end's sentiment, saying he's excited at the challenge of going up their former 2015 draft pick and the offensive threat he's turned into.

"Every time I see him do something or read his name in the paper, I get mad because he was here. It's like, 'What happened?'" the coach told Ravens media with a laugh on Thursday. "Now we have to play against him for the first time and it's a huge challenge."

The moment will also be big for both players as they take the field as team captains against their former team. Waller and Ngakoue were both selected as captains of this 2021 Raiders team, making this the first time either have been a captain of their team on the professional level.