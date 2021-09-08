Key Matchups: Darren Waller's season begins with a marquee matchup against his former team

Darren Waller vs. Marlon Humphrey

If you don't think Humphrey is going to move inside to cover Darren Waller most of the game, then guess again.

Waller is the Raiders' top receiving priority and while the Ravens have a plethora of talented cornerbacks and linebackers who do well in coverage, Humphrey stands out among the rest -- and he's honestly the best chance the Ravens have at trying to slow down Waller. Humphrey is a First-Team All-Pro, two-time Pro Bowl selection and was ranked at 38 on the NFL's 2021 Top 100 players list – three spots behind Waller. What makes Humphrey dangerous is his ability to play multiple spots on the field as an outside, nickel and dime corner. He's just too useful not to put against the tight end.

Granted how talented Humphrey is, Waller will be a handful for him. Waller will probably be a handful for any player the Ravens put against him. The tight end is coming off the greatest season of his career with his first Pro Bowl selection and nearly 1,200 receiving yards. Last season, he had five games where he went for at least 100 receiving yards. Waller will also have all the motivation needed to excel for the season opener as he'll be playing against the team that drafted him in 2015. To up the ante even more, the game will be on his 29th birthday.