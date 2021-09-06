Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright has taken this offseason personally

Quick question, would you be scared to go up against a pissed off K.J. Wright﻿? Asking for a friend.

The Pro Bowl linebacker officially signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday with a chip on his shoulder. You would think that a Super Bowl champion with nearly 900 total tackles wouldn't have anything left to prove, but he does. The former Seattle Seahawk spent 10 seasons with the organization before they decided they want to go in a younger direction at linebacker and contract negotiations went in disarray. In the time Wright, 32, has not been at Training Camp, he's been getting in the best shape of his life and is hungrier than ever to play.

"I've been pissed off all offseason," said Wright. "I've been very, very angry. I've been at peace, but I've been mad at the same time. I've had a lot of people doubt on me this offseason and I'm still keeping it going. I'm real thankful to be here, but that burning desire. ... It's on 100 right now.

"I told myself in the beginning [of the offseason] just stay the course, trust the process. This is my first time ever being a free agent and when you watch the guys go to OTAs, watch the guys go to Training Camp, that's not easy. It's pretty hard, especially when I've been doing it my whole time."

That same hunger and desire that Wright has within him is what gravitated him to the Silver and Black. Before signing with the team, he closely evaluated the defense and believes that the young group has the potential to be even better with his arrival.