Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright has taken this offseason personally

Sep 06, 2021 at 04:40 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Quick question, would you be scared to go up against a pissed off K.J. Wright﻿? Asking for a friend.

The Pro Bowl linebacker officially signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday with a chip on his shoulder. You would think that a Super Bowl champion with nearly 900 total tackles wouldn't have anything left to prove, but he does. The former Seattle Seahawk spent 10 seasons with the organization before they decided they want to go in a younger direction at linebacker and contract negotiations went in disarray. In the time Wright, 32, has not been at Training Camp, he's been getting in the best shape of his life and is hungrier than ever to play.

"I've been pissed off all offseason," said Wright. "I've been very, very angry. I've been at peace, but I've been mad at the same time. I've had a lot of people doubt on me this offseason and I'm still keeping it going. I'm real thankful to be here, but that burning desire. ... It's on 100 right now.

"I told myself in the beginning [of the offseason] just stay the course, trust the process. This is my first time ever being a free agent and when you watch the guys go to OTAs, watch the guys go to Training Camp, that's not easy. It's pretty hard, especially when I've been doing it my whole time."

That same hunger and desire that Wright has within him is what gravitated him to the Silver and Black. Before signing with the team, he closely evaluated the defense and believes that the young group has the potential to be even better with his arrival.

The linebacker is coming off a 86 tackle, 10 pass deflection season and was ranked as the 67th best player in the NFL Top 100 list in 2021. During his introductory press conference, Wright pointed out Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue as players he's most excited to get on the field with.

Photos: New Raiders LB K.J. Wright

View photos of new Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright in action. In 144 games, Wright has recorded 934 total tackles, 54 pass deflections, 13.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and six interceptions.

LB K.J. Wright Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)
1 / 20

LB K.J. Wright

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)

Associated Press
LB K.J. Wright Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)
2 / 20

LB K.J. Wright

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press
LB K.J. Wright Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)
3 / 20

LB K.J. Wright

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press
LB K.J. Wright Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)
4 / 20

LB K.J. Wright

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
LB K.J. Wright Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)
5 / 20

LB K.J. Wright

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)

Mark Tenally/Associated Press
LB K.J. Wright Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)
6 / 20

LB K.J. Wright

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press
LB K.J. Wright Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)
7 / 20

LB K.J. Wright

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press
LB K.J. Wright Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)
8 / 20

LB K.J. Wright

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press
LB K.J. Wright Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)
9 / 20

LB K.J. Wright

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
LB K.J. Wright Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)
10 / 20

LB K.J. Wright

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
LB K.J. Wright Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)
11 / 20

LB K.J. Wright

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)

Matt Rourke/Associated Press
LB K.J. Wright Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)
12 / 20

LB K.J. Wright

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)

John Amis/Associated Press
LB K.J. Wright Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)
13 / 20

LB K.J. Wright

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
LB K.J. Wright Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)
14 / 20

LB K.J. Wright

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
LB K.J. Wright Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)
15 / 20

LB K.J. Wright

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
LB K.J. Wright Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)
16 / 20

LB K.J. Wright

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
LB K.J. Wright Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)
17 / 20

LB K.J. Wright

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
LB K.J. Wright Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)
18 / 20

LB K.J. Wright

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)

Chuck Burton/Associated Press
LB K.J. Wright Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)
19 / 20

LB K.J. Wright

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)

John Froschauer/Associated Press
LB K.J. Wright Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)
20 / 20

LB K.J. Wright

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2011–20)

Mike Roemer/Associated Press
"I watched a little film on them and thought, 'Oh, these guys are pretty good.' I watched their preseason game that they had against Seattle, and so this team is hungry. There's really good energy here. Everybody wants to be successful that's in this building. So I love it, it's really good vibes."

Wright also expressed his excitement to be reunited with two familiar faces from Seattle. His career is coming full circle with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who was his first defensive coordinator in the NFL. Additionally, he lines back up with defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson﻿, who he played with for four seasons in Seattle. The two played a pivotal part in convincing Wright to make the journey to the desert.

"I played MIKE when I first got to Seattle so me and [Bradley] were close, making the calls with each other. I had him for those two years and over the years, whenever we see each other, it's always love," Wright said. "Always seeing him, I'm shaking his hand, talk in the offseason every blue moon. Just to come back with Gus – somebody that I trust, somebody I know – he'll take good care of me, so I'm excited.

"Q [Quinton Jefferson] was calling me all offseason telling me, 'Hey man, you need to get out here, we'd love to have you,' so I want to make it happen. With Q, to see Q grow over the years – I was with Q when he was a rookie – so to see where he is now as a pro and making plays the way he is. He called me all offseason saying he'd love to have me. He's a great teammate, great friend of mine so I'm glad I can play with him again."

The Raiders defense being the weak link of the team is perhaps no more. The front office has been diligent about bringing in a plethora of proven veteran players and draft picks in efforts of bolstering the defense, which looks very promising as we head into the regular season. Wright is the newest piece in the puzzle for the Raiders to, as he said, "make sure this defense is one of the best."

Another thing Raider Nation should be excited about is seeing the Pro Bowl linebacker return to an old jersey number of his. Wright, who wore No. 50 his entire NFL career, is the latest Raider to take advantage of the new jersey expansion for certain positions and will wear No. 34 -- a number he hasn't donned since he was at Mississippi State.

"High school number, college number, my dad wore No. 34, so it runs in the family. It's just a good change already. Nick [Morrow] is No. 50, so that was out of the question.

"It only made sense to go back to my roots."

Practice Photos: Monday 9.6.21

The Raiders return to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as they gear up for their primetime matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 78

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) and athletic trainer Lemar Mosley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) and athletic trainer Lemar Mosley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29), cornerback Amik Robertson (21), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), safety Roderic Teamer (33) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29), cornerback Amik Robertson (21), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), safety Roderic Teamer (33) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders football during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 78

A Las Vegas Raiders football during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver David Moore (88) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver David Moore (88) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of the mountains from the practice field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 78

A view of the mountains from the practice field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 78

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 78

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 78

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
