Raiders Mailbag: Raiders' veteran leadership set to steer this young ship

Edward A Snell says...

"Very optimistic about this year, but like every year, we depend too much on the new guys."

Literally every NFL team depends on their new guys. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just won a Super Bowl with six starting players on their defense under the age of 24.

I would be very optimistic, especially since the Raiders will be getting a lot from their new players. Despite the team still being very young, a lot of the core pieces of the team are starting to grow together and build chemistry. Additionally the Silver and Black have players like Derek Carr﻿, Richie Incognito﻿, Gerald McCoy and Casey Hayward Jr. who can lead the younger players and keep the ship afloat. General Manager Mike Mayock spoke Wednesday afternoon about the joy of seeing the team develop together since his arrival in 2019.

"For Year 3, for me to kind of look back at 2019 and see who's become leaders on this team," said Mayock. "And see some of those guys, like even on the third day of the 2019 draft, guys like Maxx Crosby, Foster Moreau, Hunter Renfrow. All three of them are leaders now; along with Cle [Ferrell], along with Josh [Jacobs]. John [Abram] has been really good. Trayvon [Mullen Jr.] has had his moments. So, that class is kind of growing up and for me that's fun. See them in Year 3, they're growing into men now.