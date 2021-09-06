Raiders sign former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB K.J. Wright, the club announced Monday.

Wright, a 6-foot-4, 246-pound linebacker joins the Raiders after spending his first 10 seasons (2011-20) with the Seattle Seahawks. Originally a fourth-round draft pick (99th overall) by the club in the 2011 NFL Draft, Wright has appeared in 144 contests and made 140 starts, totaling 934 tackles (587 solo), 66 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, six INTs, 54 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries. In postseason action, Wright has played in 15 games with 14 starts and tallied 109 tackles (65), two sacks, six tackles for loss, one INT and four passes defensed.

In 2020, Wright started all 16 contests with the Seahawks and compiled 86 tackles (60), 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, one INT, 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He was the only linebacker in the NFL to record 10-plus tackles for loss and 10-plus passes defensed last season.

Since entering the league in 2011, he has registered five 100-plus tackle seasons, including a career-best 132 tackles in 2019. His 934 career tackles rank third-most in Seahawks' history and third-most among all active linebackers in the NFL, while his five seasons of 100-or-more tackles rank as the second-most such seasons in club history. His 54 passes defensed since 2011 rank fourth-most among all NFL linebackers during that span.

Wright was named a Pro Bowler in 2016 after starting all 16 games and recording 126 tackles (72), four sacks and five passes defensed. In 2013, he helped lead the Seahawks to a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII by recording seven tackles (five) in the championship game.

A native of Memphis, Tenn., Wright played four years at Mississippi State, appearing in 47 games with 35 starts. He finished his collegiate career with 259 tackles (131), 23.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 14 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived LB Tanner Muse.

Muse, a 6-foot-2, 227-pound linebacker was originally a third-round selection (100th overall) by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.