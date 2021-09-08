Game Preview: Raiders play host to Ravens for Monday Night Football

What to Watch For

Derek Carr will lead the offense as he heads into his eighth year as a Raider, fresh off a season full of career-highs. In 2020, No. 4 became the franchise's all-time leader in touchdown passes (170), while also recording his third consecutive 4,000-yard season. Carr topped it off by earning a career-high 101.4 passer rating. His top target was tight end Darren Waller, who recorded 1,196 receiving yards -- 10th most in the NFL -- and nine touchdowns. The duo will undoubtedly look to extend their success in the 2021 campaign.