Game Preview: Raiders play host to Ravens for Monday Night Football

Sep 08, 2021 at 11:42 AM
Rachel Gossen

The Las Vegas Raiders are taking the national stage to open up the season on Monday Night Football as they clash against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. The contest is the first season opener held in the Raiders' new home and is the third time in four years the team has opened the season on Monday night. The Silver and Black hold a 41-29-1 all-time record in Monday Night Football matchups.

It will also mark the first time fans will fill the 60,000-plus capacity stadium for a regular season game after the COVID-19 pandemic left stands across the league empty in 2020.

Head Coach Jon Gruden embarks on his fourth season at the helm of the team, while General Manager Mike Mayock enters his third season as the Silver and Black kick off their second campaign in Las Vegas at 5:15 p.m. PT on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Broadcast Information

Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: ESPN Steve Levy Brian Griese and Louis Riddick
National Radio: Westwood One Sports Kevin Harlan Kurt Warner
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Brent Musburger Lincoln Kennedy

What to Watch For

Derek Carr will lead the offense as he heads into his eighth year as a Raider, fresh off a season full of career-highs. In 2020, No. 4 became the franchise's all-time leader in touchdown passes (170), while also recording his third consecutive 4,000-yard season. Carr topped it off by earning a career-high 101.4 passer rating. His top target was tight end Darren Waller, who recorded 1,196 receiving yards -- 10th most in the NFL -- and nine touchdowns. The duo will undoubtedly look to extend their success in the 2021 campaign.

Monday night will be the first time we get to see many of the free agent pieces acquired by the Raiders in game action. Las Vegas will also showcase a revamped defense, headed by defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and anchored by veterans such as DE Yannick Ngakoue -- who spent last season with the Ravens -- DT Gerald McCoy and CB Casey Hayward Jr. The Silver and Black's defensive unit will have their work cut out for them as they look to contain a mobile quarterback in Lamar Jackson.

Series History

The Baltimore Ravens hold an all-time 8-3 series lead over the Raiders, and have won the last two contests. The two teams last met in Baltimore on November 25, 2018, where the Ravens won 34-17.

Numbers to Know

  • QB Derek Carr needs 30 touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 200 career touchdown passes in their first eight seasons.
  • Carr needs to complete 448 passes to surpass Matt Ryan for most completions in NFL history through a player's first eight seasons.
  • Carr could record a career high with seven 300-yard passing games.
  • DE Maxx Crosby needs to record three sacks to become the eighth player in franchise history with at least 20 sacks in his first three seasons.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs 665 rushing yards to become the franchise leader in rushing yards through a player's first three seasons.
  • Jacobs needs 16 rushing touchdowns to tie the franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season.
  • TE Darren Waller needs 879 receiving yards to rank second all-time for most career receiving yards by a tight end in franchise history.
  • With 100 receptions, Waller would become the first tight end to accomplish the mark in consecutive seasons.

Notable Connections

  • Raiders TE Darren Waller was the Ravens' sixth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and spent four seasons with Baltimore before signing to the Raiders' active roster in 2018.
  • Raiders WR Willie Snead spent three seasons with Baltimore from 2018-20, appearing in 45 games with 29 starts.
  • Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue appeared in nine games for the Ravens over the course of the 2020 season.
  • Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable and Ravens inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan served on the Raiders coaching staff from 2007-08.
  • Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale started his NFL career as a linebackers coach for the Raiders from 2004-08.
  • Ravens DT Justin Ellis was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and spent five seasons with the team before joining the Ravens in 2019.
  • Ravens DE Chris Smith appeared in eight games in the 2020 season for the Raiders.
  • Ravens P Johnny Townsend was drafted by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and played one season.

Beginning on September 13, 2021, all Raiders home game attendees ages 12 and over must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter. The Raiders and Allegiant Stadium have partnered with CLEAR Health Pass to provide easy proof of vaccination. Complete your Health Pass ahead of the game for faster entry. Click here for more information.

Practice Photos: Tuesday 9.7.21

Head inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Silver and Black prepare for their Monday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive linemen during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders signage during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Devery Hamilton (73) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Devery Hamilton (73) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) and center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver David Moore (88) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
