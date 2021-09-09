Presented by

Raiders Mailbag: What's the secret recipe to stopping the 2019 MVP? 

Sep 09, 2021 at 01:11 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Randy Rivera asks...

"The question is can the defense stop Lamar Jackson?"

Randy, this is a question defenses have been trying to answer since 2018.

The Raiders are not the first team that has worried about stopping Lamar Jackson, they're just the latest. The former Heisman winner and youngest NFL MVP in history doesn't seem to be slowing down for anybody. Jackson led the Ravens in passing yards and rushing yards last season, and has established himself as one of, if not the most dangerous, dual threat quarterback in the league.

"He can throw, he can run, he can do magic tricks apparently," linebacker Cory Littleton said of the opposing QB.

While Jackson might be a magician on the field, the Raiders can see the magic behind his tricks. If you watch game film of the 2019 AFC Divisional Round Game between the Titans and the Ravens, Tennessee upset the top-seeded Ravens because they were able to get Jackson to make mistakes, put pressure on him and keep him in the pocket. Jackson was sacked four times and threw two interceptions with a 63.2 passer rating in the loss to the Titans. The Raiders need to confine Jackson to the pocket. They simply can't give him time to make throws on the run or run down the field for big gains. Contain him, keep him in the pocket and lock down his top two receivers in Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown. That's how you stop Lamar Jackson.

Nevertheless, just because the Raiders defense has the recipe, doesn't mean they'll be able to cook it to perfection. Jackson is a superb player and despite all the game planning you can do against him, he can still find a way to get loose on any defense in the NFL.

Albert Beam asks...

"Biggest question? How long will the 'fair weather' fans blame Derek Carr for everything?"

The Raiders went 8-8 last season with the 26th best defense in the NFL. What does that mean to you?

It tells me that Derek Carr is still one of the top quarterbacks in the league, despite not always getting the proper recognition for it. Carr gets a decent amount of criticism from the media, even coming off the best season of his career. The man threw for over 4,000 yards, 27 touchdowns and less than nine interceptions. He's as accurate as any elite quarterback can be in this league and has now adapted and become comfortable with Coach Gruden's offense.

"See, I like Derek Carr, but that's just me," Keyshawn Johnson said on First Take Wednesday. "I've been saying it since Day 1. Three years ago he was an MVP candidate until he got hurt. Jon Gruden came in there and changed up everything four years ago. Jon Gruden came in there and changed up everything, and he ain't miss a beat."

He's thrown for over 4,000 yards the past three seasons and with the influx on weapons in the Raiders offense, it just doesn't seem like Carr will be slowing down.

But haters are still gonna hate, Albert.

Joe Messina asks...

"Can the O-line protect Derek Carr and open some holes for Josh Jacobs?"

Many teams in the NFL made adjustments to their offensive line this season, yet many people were more concerned when the Raiders did the exact same thing this offseason.

The starting offensive line this season might be young, might be untested but definitely suitable. Richie Incognito﻿, even at 38 years old, is an elite guard in the NFL when healthy. Kolton Miller has become a top left tackle in the NFL, vastly improving since he's come into the league from UCLA -- and he was given a substantial contract this offseason that will motivate him to be even better this season. Denzelle Good has become a great veteran presence in the room, John Simpson has put on some noticeable muscle mass and General Manager Mike Mayock and Coach Gruden believe that Brandon Parker can become one of the best swing tackles in the league.

The only questions that have surrounded the offense line revolve around center Andre James and first-round pick Alex Leatherwood﻿. While they've yet to see regular season action, they've both shown throughout Training Camp and the preseason that are fast off the ball and will not be liabilities for the Raiders offense. They definitely have big shoes to fill, however I'm confident that they will be able to perform at a high level.

Even with how much promise this new-look offensive line has, Week 1 against the likes of Justin Houston, Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Patrick Queen will be no walk in the park.

Practice Photos: Tuesday 9.7.21

Head inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Silver and Black prepare for their Monday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive linemen during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 85

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive linemen during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders signage during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Devery Hamilton (73) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Devery Hamilton (73) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Devery Hamilton (73) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Devery Hamilton (73) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) and center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) and center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver David Moore (88) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver David Moore (88) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 85

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: Raiders' veteran leadership set to steer this young ship

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions for Raider Nation after the release of the initial 53-man roster and practice squad.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Tre'von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs have throughly impressed Raider Nation this preseason

The Raiders' 2021 second and fifth-round draft picks are certainly getting more hype with the San Francisco 49ers around the corner.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How much Marcus Mariota will we see this preseason?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few fan questions going into the first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How have the second-year wideouts fared during Training Camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers some questions from Raider Nation on what he's seen throughout the first week of Raiders Training Camp.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What position battle are you most excited to see in Training Camp?

Following the 2021 Position Battle series, Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers some questions about the most anticipated battles going into Training Camp.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who will set themselves apart on the defensive line come training camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles some more questions from Raider Nation with 12 days left until the start of Training Camp.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Will Charles Woodson go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a Raider?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions and adds to the discussion of the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony in August.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Defense still shaping up coming out of minicamp

Raiders.com Levi Edwards answered a few questions for Raider Nation addressing the status of the defense with a month left until Training Camp.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Several young Raiders have something to prove going into minicamp

Raider Nation is looking forward to seeing who has set themselves apart from the pack in OTAs with minicamp around the corner.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Which home game at Allegiant Stadium are you most looking forward to this season?

The Silver and Black have a lot of home games to be excited for this season.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who is shining after the first week of OTAs?

The Silver and Black are hitting the field for the second straight week as offseason activities heat up in the desert.
Advertising