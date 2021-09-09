Raiders Mailbag: What's the secret recipe to stopping the 2019 MVP? 

Randy Rivera asks...

"The question is can the defense stop Lamar Jackson?"

Randy, this is a question defenses have been trying to answer since 2018.

The Raiders are not the first team that has worried about stopping Lamar Jackson, they're just the latest. The former Heisman winner and youngest NFL MVP in history doesn't seem to be slowing down for anybody. Jackson led the Ravens in passing yards and rushing yards last season, and has established himself as one of, if not the most dangerous, dual threat quarterback in the league.

"He can throw, he can run, he can do magic tricks apparently," linebacker Cory Littleton said of the opposing QB.

While Jackson might be a magician on the field, the Raiders can see the magic behind his tricks. If you watch game film of the 2019 AFC Divisional Round Game between the Titans and the Ravens, Tennessee upset the top-seeded Ravens because they were able to get Jackson to make mistakes, put pressure on him and keep him in the pocket. Jackson was sacked four times and threw two interceptions with a 63.2 passer rating in the loss to the Titans. The Raiders need to confine Jackson to the pocket. They simply can't give him time to make throws on the run or run down the field for big gains. Contain him, keep him in the pocket and lock down his top two receivers in Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown. That's how you stop Lamar Jackson.