Act Two of 'the greatness of Solomon Thomas' begins now

Mar 19, 2021 at 06:33 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The No. 3 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft Solomon Thomas had a lot of time on his hands last season. Thomas spent most of the season rehabbing his torn ACL he suffered Week 2 against the New York Jets. With the free time he had, he spent a great deal of it on his couch, watching the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I've known the history of Coach [Rod] Marinelli as well and seen the way he plays guys," said Solomon Thomas in his first press conference as a Las Vegas Raider. "I was just hoping I might get the chance to negotiate with them, and it all ended up working out."

Thomas will have the opportunity to join an evolving defensive line that just also signed Yannick Ngakoue and Quinton Jefferson. He is also excited to get to work with the young, growing pieces the Raiders defensive line already possesses. Despite being near the bottom of the league in sacks and quarterback pressures the previous season, Thomas recognized that something special is brewing upfront.

"I can definitely see the talents there, the tenacity, the effort is there. Guys who want to be here are there and guys who can make it happen are there. This D-line has a potential that is the sky. I'm excited to play with them. A lot of guys who are hungry want to play, and it's going to be a fun year."

Thomas, the former San Francisco 49er, is leaving the NFL team that drafted him with lofty expectations and will be coming to the desert for a second start. The defensive end has shown great promise since entering the league, however, injuries and scheme issues have prevented him from being the player many thought he'd be coming out of Stanford University.

Thomas started in 30 games in his four seasons as a 49er, totaling 95 tackles (73 solo), including 16 for loss, six sacks, and one fumble recovery. In three postseason appearances, he has recorded four tackles, one sack and assisted the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2020. Despite having four seasons already under his belt, Thomas is confident that he's only just getting started.

"I wouldn't change anything that happened the past four years. They didn't go how I wanted to, but I've learned about myself, I've grown, I've matured. I've come to the complete person I am today. I've come to the complete player I am today. I believe in myself more now than I ever have and I truly believe my career is just now starting.

"I'm ready to go and I'm ready to prove the greatness of Solomon Thomas and what's about to come."

Photos: New Raiders DT Solomon Thomas

Take a look at action photos of new Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas. Over his four-year career, Thomas has appeared in 48 contests, totaling 95 tackles, including 16 for loss, six sacks and one fumble recovery.

DE Solomon Thomas Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)
1 / 10

DE Solomon Thomas

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)

Associated Press
DE Solomon Thomas Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)
2 / 10

DE Solomon Thomas

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
DE Solomon Thomas Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)
3 / 10

DE Solomon Thomas

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
DE Solomon Thomas Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)
4 / 10

DE Solomon Thomas

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)

John Locher/Associated Press
DE Solomon Thomas Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)
5 / 10

DE Solomon Thomas

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
DE Solomon Thomas Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)
6 / 10

DE Solomon Thomas

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)

Tony Avelar/Associated Press
DE Solomon Thomas Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)
7 / 10

DE Solomon Thomas

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DE Solomon Thomas Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)
8 / 10

DE Solomon Thomas

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
DE Solomon Thomas Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)
9 / 10

DE Solomon Thomas

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press
DE Solomon Thomas Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)
10 / 10

DE Solomon Thomas

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Why John Brown is poised to make an immediate impact for the Silver and Black

The former Buffalo Bill feels he's found the right fit with the Raiders offense.
news

Quick Hits: Kenyan Drake says Gruden, Jacobs played a key role in his decision

After inking his contract, Drake spoke with reporters about his decision to join the Raiders, and why he feels like it's a strong fit.
news

Yannick Ngakoue shares his excitement to reunite with Bradley, Jefferson

Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has experienced a lot of change within the past year, but now he's getting back to his roots.
news

Raiders re-sign LB Nicholas Morrow

The Silver and Black announced the news on Friday, among a flurry of free-agent moves.
news

Raiders re-sign RB Theo Riddick

The versatile running back is staying in Silver and Black, the team announced Friday.
news

Raiders sign RB Kenyan Drake

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent RB Kenyan Drake, the club announced Friday.
news

Raiders sign DT Solomon Thomas

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent DT Solomon Thomas, the club announced Friday.
news

Raiders re-sign WR Zay Jones

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed WR Zay Jones, the club announced Friday.
news

Raiders re-sign TE Derek Carrier

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed TE Derek Carrier, the club announced Friday.
news

Raiders sign DE Yannick Ngakoue

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent DE Yannick Ngakoue, the club announced Friday.
news

Las Vegas Raiders sign WR John Brown

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent WR John Brown, the club announced Friday.
Advertising