Act Two of 'the greatness of Solomon Thomas' begins now

The No. 3 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft Solomon Thomas had a lot of time on his hands last season. Thomas spent most of the season rehabbing his torn ACL he suffered Week 2 against the New York Jets. With the free time he had, he spent a great deal of it on his couch, watching the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I've known the history of Coach [Rod] Marinelli as well and seen the way he plays guys," said Solomon Thomas in his first press conference as a Las Vegas Raider. "I was just hoping I might get the chance to negotiate with them, and it all ended up working out."

Thomas will have the opportunity to join an evolving defensive line that just also signed Yannick Ngakoue and Quinton Jefferson. He is also excited to get to work with the young, growing pieces the Raiders defensive line already possesses. Despite being near the bottom of the league in sacks and quarterback pressures the previous season, Thomas recognized that something special is brewing upfront.