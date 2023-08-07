Adam Plant Jr. in pursuit of making his hometown's NFL team

Adam Plant Jr. still remembers playing his first football game in the city of Las Vegas at All-American Park.

The 8-year-old was playing in a jamboree game, switching between offensive and defensive line. Lined up at left tackle, an edge rusher blazed off the line of scrimmage and hit Plant Jr. right in the chin. It was the hardest physical contact he'd endured up to that point in his life. He wasn't sure if football was still for him and he damn sure didn't want to finish the game.

"I started tearing up a little bit," he said. "But then my dad was like, 'Man, you get back out there!' I sat out for a little bit and then I was like, 'You know what, eventually I've got to get this done. I can't just let everyone keep hitting me.' I went back in a couple of series later. It was still a little rough, but I made sure I persevered and finished through."

Adam Plant Sr. also still remembers that game clear as day. A former player himself who spent one season with the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League and also signed with the Kansas City Chiefs briefly for a Training Camp, Plant Sr. still chuckles when reminiscing on his son trying to tap out mid game. But he also realizes it was a turning point in his son's football career.

"He took his helmet off and started running toward me and started yelling, 'Dad, he hit me!' And I said, 'Boy, get your butt back in the game'," said Plant Sr. "And he got back in the game, stopped crying and [in the] second half he came out and he was a monster. I think he even had a sack in the second half. It was on from there."

"That's when he discovered he loved to hit," said Tamika Plant, his mother. "He said, 'Daddy I want to be a hitter, I want to hit.' And from then on, that's where he stayed."

The Plant family has been in the Las Vegas Valley for nearly 20 years, with his parents opening Tasty T's Cheesecakes in 2019. The 23-year-old has modeled his work ethic and drive after the people who raised him.