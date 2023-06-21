AFC West Roundup: How are the Broncos, Chargers and Chiefs shaping up this offseason?

With minicamps around the league wrapped up, we're taking a look around the AFC West and what each team has been up to this offseason – from big roster moves to draft picks to coaching changes.
Denver Broncos
Head coach: Sean Payton – entering first season with team
Coordinators: Joe Lombardi – first season as Broncos OC, Vance Joseph – first season as Broncos DC
2022 record: 5-12
3 notable additions: T Mike McGlinchey, QB Jarett Stidham, G Ben Powers
3 notable losses: OLB Bradley Chubb, DT Dre'Mont Jones, G Dalton Risner
2023 draft class: WR Marvin Mims Jr., LB Drew Sanders, CB Riley Moss, S JL Skinner, C Alex Forsyth
2023 games vs. Raiders: Week 1at Empower Field at Mile High, Week 18 at Allegiant Stadium
Los Angeles Chargers
Head coach: Brandon Staley – entering fourth season with team
Coordinators: Kellen Moore – first season as Chargers OC, Derrick Ansley – first season as Chargers DC
2022 record: 10-7
3 notable additions: LB Eric Kendricks, OT Trey Pipkins (re-signed), DT Morgan Fox (re-signed)
3 notable losses: LB Drue Tranquill, S Nasir Adderley, DE Kyle Van Noy
2023 draft class: WR Quentin Johnston, OLB Tuli Tuipulotu, LB Daiyan Henley, WR Derius Davis, OL Jordan McFadden, DL Scott Matlock, QB Max Duggan
2023 games vs. Raiders: Week 4 at SoFi Stadium, Week 15 at Allegiant Stadium
Kansas City Chiefs
Head coach: Andy Reid – entering 11th season with team
Coordinators: Matt Nagy – second stint as Chiefs OC (2016-17), Steve Spagnuolo – fifth season as Chiefs DC
2022 record: 14-3
3 notable additions: OT Jawaan Taylor, LB Drue Tranquill, DE Charles Omenihu
3 notable losses: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, T Orlando Brown, DE Frank Clark
2023 draft class: DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, WR Rashee Rice, OT Wanya Morris, DB Chamarri Conner, DE BJ Thompson, DL Keondre Coburn, DB Nic Jones
2023 games vs. Raiders: Week 12 at Allegiant Stadium, Week 16 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
