AFC West Roundup: How are the Broncos, Chargers and Chiefs shaping up this offseason?

Jun 21, 2023 at 02:32 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

With minicamps around the league wrapped up, we're taking a look around the AFC West and what each team has been up to this offseason – from big roster moves to draft picks to coaching changes.

Denver Broncos

Head coach: Sean Payton – entering first season with team

Coordinators: Joe Lombardi – first season as Broncos OC, Vance Joseph – first season as Broncos DC

2022 record: 5-12

3 notable additions: T Mike McGlinchey, QB Jarett Stidham, G Ben Powers

3 notable losses: OLB Bradley Chubb, DT Dre'Mont Jones, G Dalton Risner

2023 draft class: WR Marvin Mims Jr., LB Drew Sanders, CB Riley Moss, S JL Skinner, C Alex Forsyth

2023 games vs. Raiders: Week 1at Empower Field at Mile High, Week 18 at Allegiant Stadium

Los Angeles Chargers

Head coach: Brandon Staley – entering fourth season with team

Coordinators: Kellen Moore – first season as Chargers OC, Derrick Ansley – first season as Chargers DC

2022 record: 10-7

3 notable additions: LB Eric Kendricks, OT Trey Pipkins (re-signed), DT Morgan Fox (re-signed)

3 notable losses: LB Drue Tranquill, S Nasir Adderley, DE Kyle Van Noy

2023 draft class: WR Quentin Johnston, OLB Tuli Tuipulotu, LB Daiyan Henley, WR Derius Davis, OL Jordan McFadden, DL Scott Matlock, QB Max Duggan

2023 games vs. Raiders: Week 4 at SoFi Stadium, Week 15 at Allegiant Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs

Head coach: Andy Reid – entering 11th season with team

Coordinators: Matt Nagy – second stint as Chiefs OC (2016-17), Steve Spagnuolo – fifth season as Chiefs DC

2022 record: 14-3

3 notable additions: OT Jawaan Taylor, LB Drue Tranquill, DE Charles Omenihu

3 notable losses: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, T Orlando Brown, DE Frank Clark

2023 draft class: DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, WR Rashee Rice, OT Wanya Morris, DB Chamarri Conner, DE BJ Thompson, DL Keondre Coburn, DB Nic Jones

2023 games vs. Raiders: Week 12 at Allegiant Stadium, Week 16 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Advertising