AFC West Update: Broncos Topple Patriots, Chiefs Prepare For Matchup With The Silver And Black

The Oakland Raiders snapped their three-game losing streak Sunday, flying home from Music City with a 24-21 win over the Tennessee Titans under their belt.
With the win, the Raiders improve their record to 5-6, but remain entrenched in third place in the highly-competitive AFC West.
Next on the schedule is a crucial home date with the Kansas City Chiefs, who as it stands, sit ahead of the Silver and Black in both the division and Wild Card standings. However, before we completely shift our focus to the Chiefs, let's recap what's going on around the rest of the AFC West.
DENVER BRONCOS
With the snow falling at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, the Denver Broncos knocked the New England Patriots from the ranks of the unbeaten Sunday night.
It took an overtime effort to hand the Patriots their first loss of the season, but that's exactly what the Broncos did, felling Tom Brady and Co., 30-24, to improve their record to 9-2 on the season.
Quarterback Brock Osweiler, who started once again in Peyton Manning's absence, completed 23 of 42 passes for 270 yards and 1 touchdown.
Next on the agenda for the Broncos is a road matchup with the last-place San Diego Chargers, followed by a home date with the Silver and Black Dec. 13 in Denver.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Andy Reid's team just keeps on rolling.
After a well-documented 1-5 start to the 2015 campaign, the Chiefs have now rattled off five wins in a row and are arguably the hottest team in the NFL.
Their most recent win came Sunday as they hosted the Buffalo Bills, beating them 30-20.
In the win over Buffalo, quarterback Alex Smith was impressive, completing 19 of his 30 passes for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns in addition to adding 35 rushing yards to boot.
Sitting at 6-5, the Chiefs are second in the AFC West, making Sunday's matchup with the Raiders all the more important for both teams.
Kansas City is also ahead of the Silver and Black in the AFC Wild Card standings as well, and if the Raiders want to make a serious run at the postseason, they'll have to knock off their division rivals Sunday afternoon at O.co Coliseum. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS
The losing streak is finally over for the San Diego Chargers.
After losing six games in a row, the Chargers flew to Florida and beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-25 Sunday, giving them their first win since Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns.
In the win, quarterback Philip Rivers threw for 300 yards and 4 touchdowns.
The Chargers will try to make it two and a row this Sunday as they play host to Brock Osweiler and the Denver Broncos at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.