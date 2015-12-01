AFC West Update: Broncos Topple Patriots, Chiefs Prepare For Matchup With The Silver And Black

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Andy Reid's team just keeps on rolling.

After a well-documented 1-5 start to the 2015 campaign, the Chiefs have now rattled off five wins in a row and are arguably the hottest team in the NFL.

Their most recent win came Sunday as they hosted the Buffalo Bills, beating them 30-20.

In the win over Buffalo, quarterback Alex Smith was impressive, completing 19 of his 30 passes for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns in addition to adding 35 rushing yards to boot.

Sitting at 6-5, the Chiefs are second in the AFC West, making Sunday's matchup with the Raiders all the more important for both teams.