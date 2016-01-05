AFC West Update: Broncos Unsure Of Quarterback, Chiefs Prepare For Texans

DENVER BRONCOS

It's not often that a team headed to the postseason finds themselves in the midst of a quarterback controversy, but that's exactly the situation head coach Gary Kubiak finds himself in heading into the Denver Broncos playoff run.

Brock Osweiler, who had been starting in place of the injured Peyton Manning, was pulled from the team's Week 17 game with the San Diego Chargers after throwing a pair of interceptions to the San Diego defense and struggling to get the Broncos' offense in sync.

Enter Peyton Manning.

Manning finished the game 5 of 9, but the Broncos ended up winning the game 27-20 to earn a first-round bye in the postseason.