AFC West Update: Broncos Unsure Of Quarterback, Chiefs Prepare For Texans

Jan 05, 2016 at 04:54 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

2015_DS_TopHeader_DivisionS.jpg

The regular season came to an end for the Oakland Raiders Sunday afternoon as they lost to Alex Smith and the Kansas City Chiefs 23-17 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Although the Silver and Black will not be participating in the postseason this year, there's still a lot to keep an eye on around the division, so before we shift our attention to the offseason, let's take another look at the happenings around the AFC West.

Broncos_Logo.jpg

DENVER BRONCOS

It's not often that a team headed to the postseason finds themselves in the midst of a quarterback controversy, but that's exactly the situation head coach Gary Kubiak finds himself in heading into the Denver Broncos playoff run.

Brock Osweiler, who had been starting in place of the injured Peyton Manning, was pulled from the team's Week 17 game with the San Diego Chargers after throwing a pair of interceptions to the San Diego defense and struggling to get the Broncos' offense in sync.

Enter Peyton Manning.

Manning finished the game 5 of 9, but the Broncos ended up winning the game 27-20 to earn a first-round bye in the postseason.

However, uncertainty remains as to who will be under center when the Broncos return to the field January 17 in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Chiefs_Logo.jpg

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

After an inauspicious start to 2015, Andy Reid's team did the improbable – they rattled off 10 wins in a row and earned a berth in the postseason.

Their most recent win came Sunday afternoon, as they felled the Oakland Raiders 23-17 after an impressive performance from quarterback Alex Smith, both in the air and on the ground.

Next up for the Chiefs is a road date against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Regardless of what happens in the game, the Chiefs' winning streak is historically impressive, and the team's official website took some time to dissect the feat heading into their playoff game.

Chargers_Logo.jpg

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

After finishing the season with an uninspiring 4-12 record, there was speculation that 2015 might serve as the final year for Chargers head coach Mike McCoy, however; that will not be the case as the team announced Monday that McCoy would return in 2016.

The same could not be said for several coaches on McCoy's staff, as the team also announced that they had parted ways with six assistant coaches.

In their final game of the season, the Chargers traveled to Denver where they fell to the Broncos 27-20.

The Silver and Black swept the season series with Bolts in 2015, marking the first time that has occurred since 2010.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.
news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.
news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.
news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Latest Content

video

The Silver and Black Show - Week 10 vs. Jets feat. Davante Adams, Tony Dungy and Kirk Morrison

Nov 09, 2023

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by wide receiver Davante Adams, Hall of Famer Tony Dungy and former Raider Kirk Morrison to preview the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets.
gallery

Practice Photos: Thursday 11.9.23

Nov 09, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for Sunday Night Football against the New York Jets.
news

Raiders offense putting trust in the trenches as season prolongs

Nov 09, 2023

The offensive line is finding their groove, notably with the recent success in protecting Josh Jacobs and rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell.
audio

Tre'von Moehrig is playing fast and disruptive while evolving his game | UFR

Nov 09, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal catches up with safety Tre'von Moehrig to discuss his 2023 season so far, the mindset on defense and facing the New York Jets on this edition of Upon Further Review.
gallery

Photos: Raiders visit William Fortye K-9 Operations Center

Nov 09, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders visit K-9 Raider, who was purchased by the Raiders in 2020 for the LVMPD, to gift him a care package with toys and treats as he returns from an injury suffered in the line of duty.
video

Tre Tucker: 'We've built a really good bond'

Nov 09, 2023

Wide receiver Tre Tucker discusses New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, his bond with rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell and more.
news

Raiders-Jets Week 10 Injury Report

Nov 09, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New York Jets.
video

AJ Cole: 'Complementary football is something we talk about a lot around here'

Nov 09, 2023

Punter AJ Cole on setting a new single-game punt average record and the importance of playing complementary football.
news

Furry hero K-9 Raider gets a celebratory visit from the Silver and Black 

Nov 09, 2023

The Raiders took a trip to the LVMPD K-9 unit to show support for K-9 Raider and his handler Officer Corbett as they return to action. 
video

Josh Jacobs-Breece Hall headline the Week 10 race to control the line of scrimmage

Nov 09, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the win over the Giants, the run game, preparing for the New York Jets, Raider Nation and more.
audio

The Raiders played the way they wanted to against the Giants | RPN

Nov 09, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce discusses the Raiders' upcoming Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets and Robert Saleh.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Jets

Nov 09, 2023

The Raiders host the New York Jets for a Week 10 primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. 
View All
Advertising