AFC West Update: Justin Houston, Demaryius Thomas Ink Long-Term Deals

Demaryius Thomas Inks Deal With Broncos

Like Justin Houston in Kansas City, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was able to reach a long-term deal with the Denver Broncos Wednesday and avoided receiving the franchise tag.

The Georgia Tech-product's deal, which was finalized right before the 1 p.m. deadline, is reportedly for five years and worth $70 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thomas enjoyed a career year in 2014, setting career highs in both receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,619), as well as scoring 11 touchdowns for the Broncos.

Broncos Secondary Upset By Top 100 Snub

NFL Network recently released their *Top 100 Players *list, and the Broncos secondary is upset that no one from its defensive unit made the cut.

"I was talking to (Aqib) Talib about the upcoming season and how they left all three of us off the Top 100, so we have a little chip on our shoulders," safety T.J. Ward told the Denver Post. "We didn't appreciate that. And that's from our peers."

Talib offered a similar take to his defensive teammates' when he said, "If you grade out No. 1 by Pro Football Focus and you're all-pro. You definitely had to be one the top 100 players."