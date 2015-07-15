AFC West Update: Justin Houston, Demaryius Thomas Ink Long-Term Deals

Jul 15, 2015 at 06:32 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

071515-houston.jpg

Chiefs Linebacker Justin Houston

Chiefs_Logo.jpg

Chiefs Sign Linebacker Justin Houston

The Kansas City Chiefs and linebacker Justin Houston have agreed to terms on a six-year, $101 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The six-year deal is the richest deal in franchise history and the largest for any linebacker in league history.

Had Houston and the Chiefs not been able to agree on deal, the three-time Pro Bowler would have been given the franchise tag heading into the 2015 season.

Following the signing of his deal, Houston took to social media to announce his return to Kansas City.

During his four seasons in Kansas City, Houston has established himself as one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL, recording 48.5 sacks in his career and 22.0 in 2014.

The Raiders play host to the Chiefs December 6 at O.co Coliseum and then head to Kansas City to conclude the 2014 regular season at Arrowhead Stadium January 3.

Broncos_Logo.jpg

Demaryius Thomas Inks Deal With Broncos

Like Justin Houston in Kansas City, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was able to reach a long-term deal with the Denver Broncos Wednesday and avoided receiving the franchise tag.

The Georgia Tech-product's deal, which was finalized right before the 1 p.m. deadline, is reportedly for five years and worth $70 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thomas enjoyed a career year in 2014, setting career highs in both receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,619), as well as scoring 11 touchdowns for the Broncos.

Broncos Secondary Upset By Top 100 Snub

NFL Network recently released their *Top 100 Players *list, and the Broncos secondary is upset that no one from its defensive unit made the cut.

"I was talking to (Aqib) Talib about the upcoming season and how they left all three of us off the Top 100, so we have a little chip on our shoulders," safety T.J. Ward told the Denver Post. "We didn't appreciate that. And that's from our peers."

Talib offered a similar take to his defensive teammates' when he said, "If you grade out No. 1 by Pro Football Focus and you're all-pro. You definitely had to be one the top 100 players."

The Silver and Black will meet Ward, Talib and the rest of the Broncos defense Week Five at O.co Coliseum and will then travel to Denver for a Week 14 matchup in Colorado.

Chargers_Logo.jpg

Cornerback Jason Verrett Impressing in San Diego

Although he only played in six games in 2014 before tearing his left labrum, the San Diego Chargers cornerback made quite the impression on his teammates, particularly quarterback Philip Rivers, who believes the young corner can be one of the best at his position in the NFL.

The Around The NFL Crew agreed with the Chargers quarterback and named Verrett the No. 8 player on their Making the Leap list.

