AFC West Update: Kansas City Chiefs Dealt Big Blow To Pass Rush

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

According to the Chiefs’ official website, linebacker Justin Houston injured his knee in Week 12 of the 2015 regular season, and two weeks after he sustained the injury, he met with well-known surgeon, Dr. James Andrews.

However, after the evaluation, Dr. Andrews deemed that the injury was not severe enough to warrant surgery, and after several weeks of rest, Houston returned to the field in time for the team's playoff game against the Houston Texans.

After the season concluded, Houston returned to Alabama to see Dr. Andrews and have his knee 'scoped,' and after the results were available, it was determined that the All-Pro linebacker required surgery to fix his ACL.

The surgery was performed Feb. 16, and recovery from that type of procedure is typically six to 12 months, putting Houston's 2016 season in jeopardy.