AFC West Update: Mark Sanchez Has Surgery, Jamaal Charles Ahead Of Rehabilitation Schedule

DENVER BRONCOS

The quarterback carousel in Denver just keeps turning and turning, and where it eventually stops remains to be determined.

After parting ways with Brock Osweiler at the onset of free agency, the Broncos traded for Mark Sanchez and then selected Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch in the first round (No. 26 overall) of this year's NFL Draft.

Conventional wisdom would say that Sanchez and Lynch would battle it out this offseason for the right to be the Broncos' starting quarterback, but the team announced Monday that Sanchez underwent surgery on his non-throwing thumb which was expected to sideline the veteran quarterback through the start of OTAs.

However, Sanchez spoke to the media following the procedure and is hopeful that he'll be able to participate when the team's OTAs begin Tuesday.