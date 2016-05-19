AFC West Update: Mark Sanchez Has Surgery, Jamaal Charles Ahead Of Rehabilitation Schedule

It may be mid-May, but things are busy around the AFC West, as Offseason Workout Programs are in full swing and Organized Team Activities [OTAs] are around the corner.
There certainly aren't a lack of storylines to keep an eye on right now, so time to get you caught up on the happenings around the rest of the division.
DENVER BRONCOS
The quarterback carousel in Denver just keeps turning and turning, and where it eventually stops remains to be determined.
After parting ways with Brock Osweiler at the onset of free agency, the Broncos traded for Mark Sanchez and then selected Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch in the first round (No. 26 overall) of this year's NFL Draft.
Conventional wisdom would say that Sanchez and Lynch would battle it out this offseason for the right to be the Broncos' starting quarterback, but the team announced Monday that Sanchez underwent surgery on his non-throwing thumb which was expected to sideline the veteran quarterback through the start of OTAs.
However, Sanchez spoke to the media following the procedure and is hopeful that he'll be able to participate when the team's OTAs begin Tuesday.
It remains to be seen whether Sanchez actually takes the field or not, but we'll find out in a couple of days when the Broncos hit the field.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
After tearing his ACL in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 5 loss to the Chicago Bears, running back Jamaal Charles said earlier this offseason that he was hopeful he'd be back in action by the time the team began Training Camp 2016.
However, Charles may be ahead of his rehabilitation schedule as Head Coach Andy Reid told the team's official website that the All-Pro running back will be a limited participant when the team begins OTAs next week.
It'll be interesting to see how involved Charles is once the team gets to work, but the mere fact that he's able to participate in a limited capacity shows that he's slowly but surely working his way back to full health.
When Charles is healthy, he's undoubtedly one of the best running backs in the NFL and he certainly has the credentials to prove it.
He's a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro and has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark five times in his career.
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS
Rookie defensive end Joey Bosa is determined to shape his own identity in the NFL, and he'd appreciate it if you stopped the comparisons between him and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.
Since Bosa announced that he would be entering the 2016 NFL Draft, the comparisons to the Texans' standout defensive end have been rampant, and although it's a compliment to be compared to a man who has 74.5 career sacks, Bosa wants to forge his own path and took to social media to express just that.
During his three seasons at Ohio State, Bosa totaled 26 sacks and was one of the best defensve lineman in the country in 2015.
The Silver and Black will get their first chance to see him live and in person Week 5 when the Chargers travel to Oakland to take on the Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.