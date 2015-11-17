AFC West Update: Peyton Manning Benched, Kansas City Chiefs On A Roll

DENVER BRONCOS

The Denver Broncos have now also lost back-to-back games, with their most recent stumble coming Sunday at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos are now 7-2 and remain atop of the division, but that was hardly the thing folks were talking about after the game.

Entering the game, Peyton Manning needed just 3 yards to overtake Brett Favre's career passing-yard record, a record he claimed in the first quarter of Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs.

However, after that, things turned south quickly for the former NFL MVP as he was removed from the game in the third quarter after struggling mightily against the Chiefs defense.

Backup quarterback Brock Osweiler finished the game, and Head Coach Gary Kubiak announced Monday that he would start the next game for the Broncos.

The Broncos next tilt is a matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday.