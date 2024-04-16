Aidan O'Connell embracing impending quarterback competition

"I think especially at this level, and I thought the same thing at Purdue, but especially at this level, there's going to be competition," O'Connell said. "I mean, it's the best of the best. The coaches and administration want to bring in the best players possible to try to make the team better, and the best guys are going to play, so I'm just trying to do my job.

"It's new at this level for me, but it's nothing new in terms of the competition," continued O'Connell. "It's been even since high school what I've been dealing with and working through. That's just part of the game. It's not unique to any one position, it's how it is at every position."

O'Connell said he's spent a large portion of the offseason training to add muscle to his frame while also getting some time away from football to rest and relax with his wife. With the daunting workout days ahead, he views competition as less of a hassle and more as a blessing.