 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Aidan O'Connell embracing impending quarterback competition

Apr 16, 2024 at 01:22 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Don't let the mild-manned demeanor and thick mustache fool you – Aidan O'Connell isn't ducking any competition this offseason.

The quarterback is going into his first full NFL offseason training program after being thrust into the spotlight in the middle of his rookie season. There were initial growing pains easing into the starting role, getting sacked 13 times and throwing five interceptions between Weeks 9 and 15.

But the growing pains wore off.

To end his rookie campaign, O'Connell won three of his last four starts with an 8:0 touchdown-interception ratio. His defining moment of the year was throwing four touchdowns in a franchise-record 63-point showing against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I'm definitely not used to just being the guy going into the season," O'Connell said Monday. "So, I definitely think it's probably more foreign for that to happen just based on the years of me playing football since high school. It'd be more foreign to me being the unquestioned starter rather than competing."

O'Connell's progression was noticeable in the box score and in the huddle. Center Andre James, who re-signed with the Raiders, had the "super awesome" first-hand experience of watching the quarterback begin to come into his own.

"He came in and he was super direct, took lead of everything, and it was just awesome to watch him grow," James said. "I'm excited to see how he continues to develop as a quarterback."

Related Links

Numerous times throughout the offseason, Head Coach Antonio Pierce has stressed that it'll be an open quarterback competition going into the 2024 season. While he's satisfied with the growth and resiliency O'Connell showed throughout last season, Pierce knows he's not a finished product by any means either.

"He did a hell of a job for us," Pierce said last month at the Annual League Meeting. "You're talking about a kid that has the mental toughness to play in the National Football League.

"I would love to see him become more vocal," the head coach added. "Is he ever going to become a runner? No, not going to happen, that's OK, but there's other ways that you can do that and move around in the pocket. I think he's done a great job this offseason, being in the building and staying in the Las Vegas area and really working on that."

O'Connell's path to keeping the QB1 position will be a challenging one. The Silver and Black signed former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. to a reserve/future contract back in January and Pro Bowler Gardner Minshew II in free agency. Minshew threw for over 3,300 yards last season with the Indianapolis Colts and defeated the Raiders 23-20 in Week 17.

The Silver and Black could also select a quarterback in the draft next week, setting up a potential four-lane race for the starting quarterback position.

"I think especially at this level, and I thought the same thing at Purdue, but especially at this level, there's going to be competition," O'Connell said. "I mean, it's the best of the best. The coaches and administration want to bring in the best players possible to try to make the team better, and the best guys are going to play, so I'm just trying to do my job.

"It's new at this level for me, but it's nothing new in terms of the competition," continued O'Connell. "It's been even since high school what I've been dealing with and working through. That's just part of the game. It's not unique to any one position, it's how it is at every position."

O'Connell said he's spent a large portion of the offseason training to add muscle to his frame while also getting some time away from football to rest and relax with his wife. With the daunting workout days ahead, he views competition as less of a hassle and more as a blessing.

"I remember about a year ago, I was still back at Purdue just training, still hoping I was going to get drafted," he said. "A lot of different stressors, and just lucky to be in this spot, lucky to be a part of an organization in general, especially an organization like this. The offseason has been great. I've been able to reflect on the privilege it is to play football here."

Photos: Raiders arrive for 2024 voluntary offseason program

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders arriving at Intermountain Health Performance Center for the start of the 2024 voluntary offseason workout program.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant De'Andre Pierce arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant De'Andre Pierce arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders director of college scouting Brandon Yeargan arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders director of college scouting Brandon Yeargan arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders flag during the team's arrivals for the first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 118

A Las Vegas Raiders flag during the team's arrivals for the first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
An American flag during the team's arrivals for the first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 118

An American flag during the team's arrivals for the first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Derius Swinton II arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Derius Swinton II arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
An American flag during the team's arrivals for the first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 118

An American flag during the team's arrivals for the first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Byron Young (93) arrive for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Byron Young (93) arrive for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Byron Young (93) arrive for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Byron Young (93) arrive for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyreque Jones (33) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyreque Jones (33) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyreque Jones (33) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyreque Jones (33) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (54) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (54) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (54) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (54) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
59 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
60 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
61 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
62 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
63 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
64 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
65 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
66 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
67 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
68 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
69 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
70 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
71 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
72 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
73 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
74 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
75 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
76 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
77 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
78 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
79 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
80 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
81 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
82 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
83 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
84 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
85 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
86 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
87 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
88 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
89 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Ben Brown (79) and cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
90 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders guard Ben Brown (79) and cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Ben Brown (79) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
91 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders guard Ben Brown (79) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
92 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
93 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
94 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
95 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
96 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
97 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
98 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
99 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
100 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
101 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
102 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
103 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
104 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
105 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
106 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
107 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
108 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
109 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
110 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
111 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
112 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
113 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
114 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
115 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
116 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
117 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
118 / 118

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 10.0: The countdown is on

As the draft inches closer, check out the latest predictions for the Raiders at No. 13 overall.
news

Maxx Crosby, Robert Spillane challenged with bringing out the best in their teammates

The two veterans are working to set the tone for the defense heading into Phase One of offseason workouts.
news

Raiders are back in the building as offseason workout program gets underway

On Monday, the Silver and Black arrived to Intermountain Health Performance Center for the first stage of voluntary workouts.
news

Raiders sign G Cody Whitehair

Whitehair, a 6-foot-3, 316-pound offensive lineman, joins the Raiders after spending the last eight seasons (2016-23) with the Bears.

Latest Content

gallery

Offseason Program: Tuesday 4.16.24

Apr 16, 2024

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center for an exclusive look at the first day of phase one offseason workouts.
news

Aidan O'Connell embracing impending quarterback competition

Apr 16, 2024

The Raiders quarterback is looking to pick up where he left off with the progression made throughout his rookie season.
gallery

Photos: Raiders ELITE Academy at HQ 

Apr 16, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with TruFusion to host athletes from a variety of position groups for Raiders ELITE Academy to work through drills, study film and develop character with Raiders players and alumni.
video

Akbar takes a trip down memory lane at Retro by Voltaggio in Mandalay Bay, Presented by MGM Rewards

Apr 16, 2024

Watch as Akbar Gbajabiamila takes a trip to Retro by Voltaggio in Mandalay Bay.
news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 10.0: The countdown is on

Apr 16, 2024

As the draft inches closer, check out the latest predictions for the Raiders at No. 13 overall.
video

Earn the Right: Antonio Pierce's team meeting to kick off offseason workout program

Apr 15, 2024

Get an exclusive look as Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his team during the start of the Raiders' 2024 offseason workout program.
news

Maxx Crosby, Robert Spillane challenged with bringing out the best in their teammates

Apr 15, 2024

The two veterans are working to set the tone for the defense heading into Phase One of offseason workouts.
audio

Maxx Crosby Press Conference - 4.15.24 | RPP

Apr 15, 2024

Defensive end Maxx Crosby addresses the media from Intermountain Health Performance Center.
gallery

Photos: Raiders arrive for 2024 voluntary offseason program

Apr 15, 2024

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders arriving at Intermountain Health Performance Center for the start of the 2024 voluntary offseason workout program.
audio

Aidan O'Connell, Robert Spillane and Andre James Presser - 4.15.24 | RPP

Apr 15, 2024

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell, linebacker Robert Spillane and center Andre James address the media from Intermountain Health Performance Center..
news

Raiders are back in the building as offseason workout program gets underway

Apr 15, 2024

On Monday, the Silver and Black arrived to Intermountain Health Performance Center for the first stage of voluntary workouts.
video

Maxx Crosby: 'I'm feeling better than I ever have'

Apr 15, 2024

Defensive end Maxx Crosby on the defense, his mindset, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and more.
View All
Advertising
Premium Seating - Place a Deposit