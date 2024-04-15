Maxx Crosby, Robert Spillane challenged with bringing out the best in their teammates

In several ways, Maxx Crosby and Robert Spillane are cut from the same cloth.

The two former MAC competitors in college were voted team captains of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023, proceeding to have career seasons in the Silver and Black. Both also set the tone for the defense with a physical, animalistic mentality on the field, seeking out their opposition as prey.

Much of their demeanors can be traced to their respective journeys within the NFL. Crosby went from a 2019 fourth-round pick to a franchise corner piece, and Spillane went from a 2018 undrafted free agent to the Raiders' leading tackler.

As the Raiders begin their voluntary two-week Phase One period of the offseason workout program, Crosby and Spillane will be depended on to set the standard for the defense.

"Going on into Year 2 with the organization, guys have shown that they respect me and that they care about my opinions," Spillane said. "So, it's my opportunity to take young guys under my belt, even older veteran guys that sometimes need a push in the back, and give it to him. I tell those guys, don't be afraid to coach me up. I'm not this perfect player. So, if you notice me lacking in any area, get on me. I'm not above you, as a leader you got to take and give.