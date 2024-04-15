 Skip to main content
Raiders are back in the building as offseason workout program gets underway

Apr 15, 2024
Rachel Gossen

We're another day closer to football season.

On Monday, the Silver and Black arrived to Intermountain Health Performance Center for the first stage of getting back in action ahead of the 2024 season – a voluntary two-week Phase One period that will consist of meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation.

"We had our first team meeting today," Andre James told the media. "A lot of energy, that's what you felt. ... We're all excited to be back with one another, seeing familiar faces."

Phase Two, which consists of on-field workouts but no live contact, will begin later this month. Phase Three, a four-week period, is set to begin in late May and includes 10 days of organized team activities (OTAs). No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

Photos: Raiders arrive for 2024 voluntary offseason program

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders arriving at Intermountain Health Performance Center for the start of the 2024 voluntary offseason workout program.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant De'Andre Pierce arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant De'Andre Pierce arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders director of college scouting Brandon Yeargan arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders director of college scouting Brandon Yeargan arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

A Las Vegas Raiders flag during the team's arrivals for the first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
A Las Vegas Raiders flag during the team's arrivals for the first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

An American flag during the team's arrivals for the first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
An American flag during the team's arrivals for the first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Derius Swinton II arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Derius Swinton II arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

An American flag during the team's arrivals for the first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
An American flag during the team's arrivals for the first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Byron Young (93) arrive for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Byron Young (93) arrive for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Byron Young (93) arrive for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Byron Young (93) arrive for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyreque Jones (33) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyreque Jones (33) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyreque Jones (33) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyreque Jones (33) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (54) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (54) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (54) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Ben Brown (79) and cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Ben Brown (79) and cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Ben Brown (79) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Ben Brown (79) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) arrives for the team's first day of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

