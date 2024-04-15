Raiders are back in the building as offseason workout program gets underway

We're another day closer to football season.

On Monday, the Silver and Black arrived to Intermountain Health Performance Center for the first stage of getting back in action ahead of the 2024 season – a voluntary two-week Phase One period that will consist of meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation.

"We had our first team meeting today," Andre James told the media. "A lot of energy, that's what you felt. ... We're all excited to be back with one another, seeing familiar faces."

Phase Two, which consists of on-field workouts but no live contact, will begin later this month. Phase Three, a four-week period, is set to begin in late May and includes 10 days of organized team activities (OTAs). No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.