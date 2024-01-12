AJ Cole, Maxx Crosby named to The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro teams

Cole earns first-team All-Pro honors for the second time in his career (2021). The NC State product ranked the top five in the league in yards per punt (50.4), net yards per punt (43.7) and punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line (34). Additionally, he broke Shane Lechler's record for longest punt in franchise history (83) which was also tied for the longest punt of the season in the league.