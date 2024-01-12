AJ Cole, Maxx Crosby named to The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro teams

Punter AJ Cole and edge rusher Maxx Crosby have been named to the 2023 NFL All-Pro teams, the Associated Press announced Friday.
Cole earns first-team All-Pro honors for the second time in his career (2021). The NC State product ranked the top five in the league in yards per punt (50.4), net yards per punt (43.7) and punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line (34). Additionally, he broke Shane Lechler's record for longest punt in franchise history (83) which was also tied for the longest punt of the season in the league.
Crosby earns second-team All-Pro honors for the second time in his career (2021). The defensive end ended the season tied for the league lead in tackles for loss (23). He also ranked top 10 in the league in sacks (14.5) and quarterback hits (31), while playing the most defensive snaps of any defensive end this season (1,080).
Both Cole and Crosby have also received Pro Bowl and NFLPA All-Pro nods this season.