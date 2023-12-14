AJ Cole broke franchise record for longest punt with predecessor Shane Lechler in attendance

Dec 14, 2023 at 09:30 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Sporting cowboy boots, blue jeans and a Raiders hoodie, former Raiders punter Shane Lechler inconspicuously walked up and down the home sideline before kickoff last Sunday – his second game attended in Las Vegas as a fan.

Across 13 seasons with the Silver and Black, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time First-Team All-Pro. He holds countless punting records for the organization including total punt yardage, net punt yardage and punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

He also held the franchise record for longest punt in a game until it was broken that day by AJ Cole. During pregame warmups, Cole sought out Lechler on the sideline to meet the legendary Raider, as the two punters greeted each other for the very first time.

"Meeting him Sunday and then watching him perform Sunday was fun," Lechler said. "I got to see him punt in person against the Patriots a few weeks before, but Sunday was the first time I met him.

"He's doing a hell of job and he's doing it the right way," Lechler added. "I told him before the game, 'There's going to be some ups-and-downs, just make sure you take care of you and you compete. You've got to make sure you keep your tools sharp.' That's what I told him. I said, 'Make sure you keep your stuff sharp and the winning will come when it comes.'"

Related Links

Cole seemed to have taken Lechler's words to heart, snatching away the franchise longest punt record on a 83-yard touchback with 12:21 left in the fourth quarter.

"It was cool especially considering the history of the punter position here," Cole said postgame of breaking Lechler's record. "I got to talk to Shane pregame, and that guy is a legend. Any time I'm mentioned in the same breath as him is pretty cool.

"When I was getting into punting, that guy was one of the best in the business," continued Cole. "He just had an incredible career both here and with the Texans, so it's cool to get to talk to him and share experiences. There's some people in the building we both know and have mutual connections. Any time you get the opportunity to shake the hand of the legend is a cool experience."

Watching the record being broken in person was actually satisfying for Lechler.

"Records are set to be broken," he said.

While the records may fall, the memories remain. Lechler described it as a full circle moment to his playing career, bringing himself back to his own franchise record-setting punt (80 yards) Week 12 of the 2011 season against the Chicago Bears.

Cole hopes to continue his path of upholding the great tradition of Raiders punters. Last Sunday against the Vikings may have been the first encounter between between Lechler and Cole, but hopefully it's not the last.

"A really good guy, outstanding personality," said Lechler. "Hopefully one day we can sit down and have a beer and talk about things."

Pro Bowl Vote Launch_1920x1080

Pro Bowl Voting

Raider Nation, it's time to help get your favorite Raiders selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl!

VOTE NOW

Related Content

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Chargers?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Thursday's game.
news

Maxx Crosby named finalist for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

It marks the second-straight year that Crosby has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious award.
news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 15 vs. Chargers

With Keenan Allen ruled out, the Chargers could put the ball in Austin Ekeler's hands early and often to spark a shorthanded offense.
news

Connections: Marcus Epps takes great pride in playing for 'the outlaws of the NFL'

A Los Angeles, California, native, Epps has taken the hard road to NFL stardom, now striving to help "bring a winning culture" to the Silver and Black.

Latest Content

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Chargers?

Dec 14, 2023

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Thursday's game.
news

AJ Cole broke franchise record for longest punt with predecessor Shane Lechler in attendance

Dec 14, 2023

"Any time you get the opportunity to shake the hand of the legend is a cool experience," Cole said.
news

Maxx Crosby named finalist for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Dec 14, 2023

It marks the second-straight year that Crosby has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious award.
video

Trailer: Pride. Poise | Raiders vs. Chargers

Dec 13, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT
news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 15 vs. Chargers

Dec 13, 2023

With Keenan Allen ruled out, the Chargers could put the ball in Austin Ekeler's hands early and often to spark a shorthanded offense.
news

Connections: Marcus Epps takes great pride in playing for 'the outlaws of the NFL'

Dec 13, 2023

A Los Angeles, California, native, Epps has taken the hard road to NFL stardom, now striving to help "bring a winning culture" to the Silver and Black.
news

Pick Six: Raiders-Chargers Round 2 features another tough task against Khalil Mack

Dec 13, 2023

Week 15's top storylines for the Silver and Black include the emergence of Tyree Wilson, Chargers' Easton Stick's first NFL start and a familiar face in Khalil Mack.
audio

AJ Cole's record-breaking punt was another showing of his dominance | UFR

Dec 13, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal talks with punter AJ Cole about his 83-yard punt in Week 14, preparing for the Chargers on Thursday Night Football and much more on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Oportunidad de reivindicación se presenta para los Raiders ante Cargadores

Dec 13, 2023

Los Malosos quieren eliminar el mal sabor de boca que les quedó tras ser blanqueados por Minnesota al recibir a Los Ángeles tan solo cuatro días después. 
news

Raiders-Chargers Week 15 Injury Report: Kolton Miller and Andre James ruled out, 5 Raiders questionable to play

Dec 13, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.
gallery

Photos: "The Talk" hosted by the National Bar Association

Dec 13, 2023

The National Bar Association hosted youth community members from various local organizations for "The Talk," an event emphasizing positive relationships between youth and law enforcement.
video

Coach Graham: 'My job is to be ready for everything' 

Dec 13, 2023

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the energy in the locker room and preparing for the Los Angeles Chargers on a short week.
View All
Advertising