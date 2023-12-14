AJ Cole broke franchise record for longest punt with predecessor Shane Lechler in attendance

Cole seemed to have taken Lechler's words to heart, snatching away the franchise longest punt record on a 83-yard touchback with 12:21 left in the fourth quarter.

"It was cool especially considering the history of the punter position here," Cole said postgame of breaking Lechler's record. "I got to talk to Shane pregame, and that guy is a legend. Any time I'm mentioned in the same breath as him is pretty cool.

"When I was getting into punting, that guy was one of the best in the business," continued Cole. "He just had an incredible career both here and with the Texans, so it's cool to get to talk to him and share experiences. There's some people in the building we both know and have mutual connections. Any time you get the opportunity to shake the hand of the legend is a cool experience."

Watching the record being broken in person was actually satisfying for Lechler.

"Records are set to be broken," he said.

While the records may fall, the memories remain. Lechler described it as a full circle moment to his playing career, bringing himself back to his own franchise record-setting punt (80 yards) Week 12 of the 2011 season against the Chicago Bears.

Cole hopes to continue his path of upholding the great tradition of Raiders punters. Last Sunday against the Vikings may have been the first encounter between between Lechler and Cole, but hopefully it's not the last.