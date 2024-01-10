AJ Cole, Maxx Crosby selected to NFLPA Players' All-Pro Team

Jan 10, 2024 at 10:10 AM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The NFL Player's Association (NFLPA) came together once again to decide who's the best of the rest among their peers. 

Every active NFL player had the opportunity to cast their vote for the team, with the results exclusively decided by their collective votes. Each player was allowed to vote for their own position group and position groups they line up against. Players could not vote for themselves or for their teammates.

The Raiders' two 2024 Pro Bowl selections, Maxx Crosby and AJ Cole, were also selected to the NFLPA Players' All-Pro Team.

Crosby led the Silver and Black in sacks (14.5), tackles for loss (23), quarterback hits (31) and quarterback pressures (50). His 23 tackles for loss were tied for the league lead, making it his second consecutive season leading the NFL in that category. His 92 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus is also the fifth-highest of all defensive players while playing 1,080 snaps, which is the most of all edge rushers in the 2023 season.

Cole also had another exceptional season, landing top five in the league in yards per punt (50.4), net yards per punt (43.7) and punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line (34). His 83-yard punt against the Minnesota Vikings was tied for the longest punt of the season and broke Shane Lechler's record for longest punt in franchise history.

This is the second ever NFLPA Players' All-Pro Team. For the full list of players selected, click here.

Top Shots: Cole and Crosby selected to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Take a look at images of Pro Bowlers AJ Cole and Maxx Crosby's 2023 seasons in the Silver and Black.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
3 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
4 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
5 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
6 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
7 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
10 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
11 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
12 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
15 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) goes to sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) goes to sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
19 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
20 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
