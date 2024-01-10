AJ Cole, Maxx Crosby selected to NFLPA Players' All-Pro Team

The NFL Player's Association (NFLPA) came together once again to decide who's the best of the rest among their peers.
Every active NFL player had the opportunity to cast their vote for the team, with the results exclusively decided by their collective votes. Each player was allowed to vote for their own position group and position groups they line up against. Players could not vote for themselves or for their teammates.
The Raiders' two 2024 Pro Bowl selections, Maxx Crosby and AJ Cole, were also selected to the NFLPA Players' All-Pro Team.
Crosby led the Silver and Black in sacks (14.5), tackles for loss (23), quarterback hits (31) and quarterback pressures (50). His 23 tackles for loss were tied for the league lead, making it his second consecutive season leading the NFL in that category. His 92 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus is also the fifth-highest of all defensive players while playing 1,080 snaps, which is the most of all edge rushers in the 2023 season.
Cole also had another exceptional season, landing top five in the league in yards per punt (50.4), net yards per punt (43.7) and punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line (34). His 83-yard punt against the Minnesota Vikings was tied for the longest punt of the season and broke Shane Lechler's record for longest punt in franchise history.
This is the second ever NFLPA Players' All-Pro Team. For the full list of players selected, click here.
Take a look at images of Pro Bowlers AJ Cole and Maxx Crosby's 2023 seasons in the Silver and Black.