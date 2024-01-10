AJ Cole, Maxx Crosby selected to NFLPA Players' All-Pro Team

Crosby led the Silver and Black in sacks (14.5), tackles for loss (23), quarterback hits (31) and quarterback pressures (50). His 23 tackles for loss were tied for the league lead, making it his second consecutive season leading the NFL in that category. His 92 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus is also the fifth-highest of all defensive players while playing 1,080 snaps, which is the most of all edge rushers in the 2023 season.