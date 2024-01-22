AJ Cole voted to 2023 PFWA All-NFL Team

Punter AJ Cole has earned even more recognition for his stellar season.

After being named an Associated Press and NFLPA Players' First-Team All-Pro, he's been named to the Professional Football Writers of America's (PFWA) All-NFL Team. This is the second time Cole has been selected to the PFWA All-NFL team in his career.

This season, the Raiders punter ranked in the top five in the league in yards per punt (50.4), net yards per punt (43.7) and punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line (34). He also broke Shane Lechler's record for longest punt in franchise history.

Additionally, Cole and teammate Maxx Crosby were named to the PFWA All-AFC team – for a third straight season.

Crosby led the Raiders in tackles for loss (23), sacks (14.5), quarterback hits (31) and quarterback pressures (50) this season, earning a 92 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus. The defensive end was also selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl and was named an AP Second-Team All-Pro.