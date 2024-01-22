AJ Cole voted to 2023 PFWA All-NFL Team

Punter AJ Cole has earned even more recognition for his stellar season.
After being named an Associated Press and NFLPA Players' First-Team All-Pro, he's been named to the Professional Football Writers of America's (PFWA) All-NFL Team. This is the second time Cole has been selected to the PFWA All-NFL team in his career.
This season, the Raiders punter ranked in the top five in the league in yards per punt (50.4), net yards per punt (43.7) and punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line (34). He also broke Shane Lechler's record for longest punt in franchise history.
Additionally, Cole and teammate Maxx Crosby were named to the PFWA All-AFC team – for a third straight season.
Crosby led the Raiders in tackles for loss (23), sacks (14.5), quarterback hits (31) and quarterback pressures (50) this season, earning a 92 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus. The defensive end was also selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl and was named an AP Second-Team All-Pro.
Below is the full 2023 PFWA All-AFC Team:
Offense
QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
RB – Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
WR – Nico Collins, Houston Texans; Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
T – Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills; Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans
Defense
DE – Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
DT – Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
OLB – Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
MLB – Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
CB – Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
S – Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens; Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins
Special Teams
PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
P – AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
KR – Marin Mims, Jr., Denver Broncos
PR – Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers
ST – Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers
