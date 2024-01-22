AJ Cole voted to 2023 PFWA All-NFL Team

Jan 22, 2024
Levi Edwards

Punter AJ Cole has earned even more recognition for his stellar season.

After being named an Associated Press and NFLPA Players' First-Team All-Pro, he's been named to the Professional Football Writers of America's (PFWA) All-NFL Team. This is the second time Cole has been selected to the PFWA All-NFL team in his career.

This season, the Raiders punter ranked in the top five in the league in yards per punt (50.4), net yards per punt (43.7) and punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line (34). He also broke Shane Lechler's record for longest punt in franchise history. 

Additionally, Cole and teammate Maxx Crosby were named to the PFWA All-AFC team – for a third straight season.

Crosby led the Raiders in tackles for loss (23), sacks (14.5), quarterback hits (31) and quarterback pressures (50) this season, earning a 92 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus. The defensive end was also selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl and was named an AP Second-Team All-Pro.

Below is the full 2023 PFWA All-AFC Team:

Offense
QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
RB – Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
WR – Nico Collins, Houston Texans; Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
T – Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills; Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans

Defense
DE – Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
DT – Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
OLB – Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
MLB – Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
CB – Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
S – Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens; Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins

Special Teams
PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
P – AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
KR – Marin Mims, Jr., Denver Broncos
PR – Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers
ST – Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers

Raiders throughout the community in 2023

Take a look back at the Raiders throughout the community during the 2023 year.

Raiderettes Kylee and Tatiana pose for a photo with Special Olympics Nevada athlete, Sandra, after being surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.
1 / 175

Raiderettes Kylee and Tatiana pose for a photo with Special Olympics Nevada athlete, Sandra, after being surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders gameday host Sibley Scoles, safety Jalen Elliott (40), tackle Brandon Parker (75) and President Sandra Douglass Morgan speak to students from Democracy Preparatory Academy at Agassi Campus about the Raiders as trailblazers of diversity in sports.
2 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders gameday host Sibley Scoles, safety Jalen Elliott (40), tackle Brandon Parker (75) and President Sandra Douglass Morgan speak to students from Democracy Preparatory Academy at Agassi Campus about the Raiders as trailblazers of diversity in sports.

Jefferey Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Shadow Ridge Mustangs pose for a photo after winning one of the NIAA Girls Flag Football State Championship games.
3 / 175

The Shadow Ridge Mustangs pose for a photo after winning one of the NIAA Girls Flag Football State Championship games.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick the ball during a Raiders Junior Training Camp.
4 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick the ball during a Raiders Junior Training Camp.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) create Find Your Anchor boxes which promote suicide prevention, awareness and education during the Intermountain Health Mental Health Service Project.
5 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) create Find Your Anchor boxes which promote suicide prevention, awareness and education during the Intermountain Health Mental Health Service Project.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Vicky and Kylee give away backpacks to students of Arturo Cambeiro Elementary.
6 / 175

Raiderettes Vicky and Kylee give away backpacks to students of Arturo Cambeiro Elementary.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) high fives a student during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.
7 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) high fives a student during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Leo Gray reads to students during Nevada Reading Week at Robert Lunt Elementary School.
8 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Leo Gray reads to students during Nevada Reading Week at Robert Lunt Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Kylee, Megan, Madison, Cierra, Camryn and Kelly pose for a photo with race participants before the Raiders 5K at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 175

Raiderettes Kylee, Megan, Madison, Cierra, Camryn and Kelly pose for a photo with race participants before the Raiders 5K at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Race participants begin the Raiders 5K at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 175

Race participants begin the Raiders 5K at Allegiant Stadium.

Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards speaks to local high school and youth league coaches from across Southern Nevada during a coaches clinic at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
11 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards speaks to local high school and youth league coaches from across Southern Nevada during a coaches clinic at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Matt McCants, defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92), defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and guard Dylan Parham (66) go over game film with athletes during the ELITE Academy at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
12 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Matt McCants, defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92), defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and guard Dylan Parham (66) go over game film with athletes during the ELITE Academy at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) works with an athlete as they participate in drills during the ELITE Academy at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
13 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) works with an athlete as they participate in drills during the ELITE Academy at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson goes through drills with athletes during the ELITE Academy at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
14 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson goes through drills with athletes during the ELITE Academy at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders manager of youth football Jordan Aguilar huddles with athletes during the ELITE Academy at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
15 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders manager of youth football Jordan Aguilar huddles with athletes during the ELITE Academy at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders and National Youth Sports of Nevada host a youth football combine at Green Valley High School.
16 / 175

The Las Vegas Raiders and National Youth Sports of Nevada host a youth football combine at Green Valley High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during a Raiders Prospect Camp at Las Vegas High School.
17 / 175

An athlete participates in a drill during a Raiders Prospect Camp at Las Vegas High School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38), running back Sincere McCormick (47) and wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) pose with for a photo with Hope Squad members after the Hope Squad event in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week and Mental Wellness Awareness Month at Coronado High School.
18 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38), running back Sincere McCormick (47) and wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) pose with for a photo with Hope Squad members after the Hope Squad event in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week and Mental Wellness Awareness Month at Coronado High School.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes participate in a drill during a Raiders Junior Training Camp at Teton Trails Park.
19 / 175

Athletes participate in a drill during a Raiders Junior Training Camp at Teton Trails Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes participate in a game during the NFL FLAG Regional Championships at Heritage Park.
20 / 175

Athletes participate in a game during the NFL FLAG Regional Championships at Heritage Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The 10U Apex Predators pose for a photo during the NFL FLAG Regional Championships at Heritage Park.
21 / 175

The 10U Apex Predators pose for a photo during the NFL FLAG Regional Championships at Heritage Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders player personnel assistant Nick Papagno works with athletes during C.H.A.M.P. Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders player personnel assistant Nick Papagno works with athletes during C.H.A.M.P. Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) works with athletes during C.H.A.M.P. Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) works with athletes during C.H.A.M.P. Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly speaks to athletes during C.H.A.M.P. Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly speaks to athletes during C.H.A.M.P. Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) huddles with athletes during C.H.A.M.P. Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) huddles with athletes during C.H.A.M.P. Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders director of performance nutrition Ricky Ng speaks to athletes during C.H.A.M.P. Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders director of performance nutrition Ricky Ng speaks to athletes during C.H.A.M.P. Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) works with an athlete during C.H.A.M.P. Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) works with an athlete during C.H.A.M.P. Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan speaks to student-athletes during the Raiders Girls Empowerment Summit at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
28 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan speaks to student-athletes during the Raiders Girls Empowerment Summit at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders premium sales, service and hospitality and corporate partnerships employees speak to student-athletes during the Raiders Girls Empowerment Summit at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
29 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders premium sales, service and hospitality and corporate partnerships employees speak to student-athletes during the Raiders Girls Empowerment Summit at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes work through drills during the Inspire event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 175

Athletes work through drills during the Inspire event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes participate in the Girls' High School Flag Football All-Star game during the Inspire event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 175

Athletes participate in the Girls' High School Flag Football All-Star game during the Inspire event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders director of stadium operations and guest experience Chloe Janfaza speaks to UNLV's Young Executive Scholars Hospitality & Tourism program students at UNLV's International Gaming Institute.
32 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders director of stadium operations and guest experience Chloe Janfaza speaks to UNLV's Young Executive Scholars Hospitality & Tourism program students at UNLV's International Gaming Institute.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Panelists during the Raiders Advocacy & Allyship Pride Panel at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
33 / 175

Panelists during the Raiders Advocacy & Allyship Pride Panel at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) works with a youth community member as they participate in a drill during Global Impact Day at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) works with a youth community member as they participate in a drill during Global Impact Day at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders volunteer works with a youth community member as they participate in a drill during Global Impact Day at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 175

A Las Vegas Raiders volunteer works with a youth community member as they participate in a drill during Global Impact Day at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes compete in the strongman pushup contest during the Raiders 11-On at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 175

Athletes compete in the strongman pushup contest during the Raiders 11-On at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Bishop Gorman High School football team poses for a photo after winning the Raiders 11-On at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 175

The Bishop Gorman High School football team poses for a photo after winning the Raiders 11-On at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Camille and Brittany make bows with dancers during summer camp at The Studio.
38 / 175

Raiderettes Camille and Brittany make bows with dancers during summer camp at The Studio.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes and dancers during summer camp at The Studio.
39 / 175

Raiderettes and dancers during summer camp at The Studio.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Meghan and dancers perform their routine during summer camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 175

Raiderette Meghan and dancers perform their routine during summer camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Dancers rehearse a routine during summer camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 175

Dancers rehearse a routine during summer camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end George Tarlas (79) high five athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end George Tarlas (79) high five athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in a 40-yard dash with athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in a 40-yard dash with athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 175

An athlete participates in a drill during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher with students during a back-to-school event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 175

Raider Rusher with students during a back-to-school event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A student participates in a drill during a back-to-school event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 175

A student participates in a drill during a back-to-school event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Makenna P., Lilah, Tatiana and Madison dance with students during a back-to-school event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 175

Raiderettes Makenna P., Lilah, Tatiana and Madison dance with students during a back-to-school event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Pip and Danielle pose for a photo with members of the Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Program Academy before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 175

Raiderettes Pip and Danielle pose for a photo with members of the Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Program Academy before practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) high fives a fan after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) high fives a fan after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes with their awards before an end of the season Silver and Black Flag Football League championship game at Teton Trails Park.
51 / 175

Athletes with their awards before an end of the season Silver and Black Flag Football League championship game at Teton Trails Park.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes participate in a game during the end of the season Silver and Black Flag Football League championship games at Teton Trails Park.
52 / 175

Athletes participate in a game during the end of the season Silver and Black Flag Football League championship games at Teton Trails Park.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher and Raiderette Devyn welcome students to school during a back to school celebration at Matt Kelly Elementary School.
53 / 175

Raider Rusher and Raiderette Devyn welcome students to school during a back to school celebration at Matt Kelly Elementary School.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the Shadow Ridge High School football team grab their High School Football Showcase shirts after practice at Shadow Ridge High School.
54 / 175

Members of the Shadow Ridge High School football team grab their High School Football Showcase shirts after practice at Shadow Ridge High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the Legacy High School football team show off their High School Football Showcase shirts during practice at Legacy High School.
55 / 175

Members of the Legacy High School football team show off their High School Football Showcase shirts during practice at Legacy High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Bonanza High School football players during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 175

Bonanza High School football players during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus James Harris and Raiderettes Maddie and Shayla pose for a photo with the Bonanza High School football team at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus James Harris and Raiderettes Maddie and Shayla pose for a photo with the Bonanza High School football team at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Bonanza High School football players cheer as they see their new helmets following practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 175

Bonanza High School football players cheer as they see their new helmets following practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher during the Feed the Funnel Party at Wynn Resort.
59 / 175

Raider Rusher during the Feed the Funnel Party at Wynn Resort.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart packs meals during the Feed the Funnel Party at Wynn Resort.
60 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart packs meals during the Feed the Funnel Party at Wynn Resort.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president and chief sales officer Qiava Martinez speaks to student athletes before the unveiling of the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.
61 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president and chief sales officer Qiava Martinez speaks to student athletes before the unveiling of the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Del Sol Academy student athletes take a look at the DreamSeat recliners and percussion massagers in the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.
62 / 175

Del Sol Academy student athletes take a look at the DreamSeat recliners and percussion massagers in the new recovery room at Del Sol Academy.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas High School football coach Erick Capetillo and his team pose for a photo during practice at Las Vegas High School.
63 / 175

Las Vegas High School football coach Erick Capetillo and his team pose for a photo during practice at Las Vegas High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the Rancho High School football team show off their High School Football Showcase shirts after practice at Rancho High School.
64 / 175

Members of the Rancho High School football team show off their High School Football Showcase shirts after practice at Rancho High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Carson High School football team goes through a walkthrough at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
65 / 175

The Carson High School football team goes through a walkthrough at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the La Jolla Country Day High School football and cheer teams check out the Las Vegas Raiders locker room during a tour of Intermountain Health Performance Center.
66 / 175

Members of the La Jolla Country Day High School football and cheer teams check out the Las Vegas Raiders locker room during a tour of Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Jay Schroeder signs autographs before the Pine View High School football game at Pine View High School.
67 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Jay Schroeder signs autographs before the Pine View High School football game at Pine View High School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders football development manager Jordan Aguilar presents the Bishop Gorman High School football team with new gloves before their practice at Bishop Gorman High School.
68 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders football development manager Jordan Aguilar presents the Bishop Gorman High School football team with new gloves before their practice at Bishop Gorman High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the Bishop Gorman High School football team go through a drill during practice at Bishop Gorman High School.
69 / 175

Members of the Bishop Gorman High School football team go through a drill during practice at Bishop Gorman High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Pip and Claudia pose for a photo with the Bishop Gorman High School cheer team before the game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty High School at Bishop Gorman High School.
70 / 175

Raiderettes Pip and Claudia pose for a photo with the Bishop Gorman High School cheer team before the game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty High School at Bishop Gorman High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders football development manager Jordan Aguilar presents Bishop Gorman High School football coach Brent Browner with the Week 5 Showcase Championship Banner after the game against Liberty High School at Bishop Gorman High School.
71 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders football development manager Jordan Aguilar presents Bishop Gorman High School football coach Brent Browner with the Week 5 Showcase Championship Banner after the game against Liberty High School at Bishop Gorman High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Leo Gray packs a box with volunteers at the Just One Project.
72 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Leo Gray packs a box with volunteers at the Just One Project.

Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumni Keith Moody and Leo Gray pose for a photo with volunteers at the Just One Project.
73 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders alumni Keith Moody and Leo Gray pose for a photo with volunteers at the Just One Project.

Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Raiders
A service member participates in a drill during the USAA's Salute to Service Boot Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 175

A service member participates in a drill during the USAA's Salute to Service Boot Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) signs an autograph for a service member during the USAA's Salute to Service Boot Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) signs an autograph for a service member during the USAA's Salute to Service Boot Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Arbor View High School football team poses for a photo after practice at Arbor View High School.
76 / 175

The Arbor View High School football team poses for a photo after practice at Arbor View High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Desert Pines High School hosts Arbor View High School during the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Football Showcase game at Desert Pines High School.
77 / 175

Desert Pines High School hosts Arbor View High School during the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Football Showcase game at Desert Pines High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders football development manager Jordan Aguilar presents Green Valley High School coach Clay Mauro with a check during practice at Green Valley High School.
78 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders football development manager Jordan Aguilar presents Green Valley High School coach Clay Mauro with a check during practice at Green Valley High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the Green Valley High School football team show off their High School Football Showcase shirts during practice at Green Valley High School.
79 / 175

Members of the Green Valley High School football team show off their High School Football Showcase shirts during practice at Green Valley High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) and running back Sincere McCormick (47) sign autographs during the Season Ticket Member Appreciation Fan Fest at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) and running back Sincere McCormick (47) sign autographs during the Season Ticket Member Appreciation Fan Fest at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher poses for a photo with fans during the Season Ticket Member Appreciation Fan Fest at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 175

Raider Rusher poses for a photo with fans during the Season Ticket Member Appreciation Fan Fest at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform during the Season Ticket Member Appreciation Fan Fest at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 175

The Raiderettes perform during the Season Ticket Member Appreciation Fan Fest at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) pose for a photo with the City of Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League during practice at Dula Community Center.
83 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) pose for a photo with the City of Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League during practice at Dula Community Center.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) leads a huddle during practice at Dula Community Center.
84 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) leads a huddle during practice at Dula Community Center.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans participate in a 40-yard dash during the Season Ticket Member Appreciation Fan Fest at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 175

Fans participate in a 40-yard dash during the Season Ticket Member Appreciation Fan Fest at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders football development manager Jordan Aguilar hands out High School Football Showcase shirts to the Durango High School football team during their practice at Durango High School.
86 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders football development manager Jordan Aguilar hands out High School Football Showcase shirts to the Durango High School football team during their practice at Durango High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Durango High School football team during practice at Durango High School.
87 / 175

A member of the Durango High School football team during practice at Durango High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders football development director Myles Hayes poses for a photo with the Mater East Academy football team, administrators, teachers and assembly woman Selena Torres at Mater East Academy.
88 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders football development director Myles Hayes poses for a photo with the Mater East Academy football team, administrators, teachers and assembly woman Selena Torres at Mater East Academy.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Green Valley High School football coach Clay Mauro celebrates with his team after the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Football Showcase game against Durango High School at Green Valley High School.
89 / 175

Green Valley High School football coach Clay Mauro celebrates with his team after the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Football Showcase game against Durango High School at Green Valley High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the Las Vegas Raiders front office, Raiderettes and Raider Rusher pose for a photo during the Historic Westside School Centennial Parade.
90 / 175

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders front office, Raiderettes and Raider Rusher pose for a photo during the Historic Westside School Centennial Parade.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) speaks to the Eldorado High School football team before their practice at Eldorado High School.
91 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) speaks to the Eldorado High School football team before their practice at Eldorado High School.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) helps a child pick out a Halloween costume during the Candlelighters Costume Boo-Tique at Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation.
92 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) helps a child pick out a Halloween costume during the Candlelighters Costume Boo-Tique at Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (76), tight end John Samuel Shenker (86), offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) and punter AJ Cole (6) pose for a photo with the children during the Candlelighters Costume Boo-Tique at Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation.
93 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (76), tight end John Samuel Shenker (86), offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) and punter AJ Cole (6) pose for a photo with the children during the Candlelighters Costume Boo-Tique at Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) helps a child with an art project during the Candlelighters Costume Boo-Tique at Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation.
94 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) helps a child with an art project during the Candlelighters Costume Boo-Tique at Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Valley High School football team poses for a photo during practice at Valley High School.
95 / 175

The Valley High School football team poses for a photo during practice at Valley High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan tosses the coin during the coin toss before the Raiders' High School Football Showcase game between Eldorado High School and Valley High School at Eldorado High School.
96 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan tosses the coin during the coin toss before the Raiders' High School Football Showcase game between Eldorado High School and Valley High School at Eldorado High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders present a check to the Eldorado High School flag football and football team during halftime of the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Football Showcase game between Eldorado and Valley High School at Eldorado High School.
97 / 175

The Las Vegas Raiders present a check to the Eldorado High School flag football and football team during halftime of the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Football Showcase game between Eldorado and Valley High School at Eldorado High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) and linebacker Malik Reed (52) speak to the Cheyanne High School football team before their practice at Cheyanne High School.
98 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) and linebacker Malik Reed (52) speak to the Cheyanne High School football team before their practice at Cheyanne High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (76) speaks on a panel during a Latino Heritage Month celebration at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
99 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (76) speaks on a panel during a Latino Heritage Month celebration at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Korey Toomer works with athletes during the Silver and Black League's kick off at All-American Park.
100 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Korey Toomer works with athletes during the Silver and Black League's kick off at All-American Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An athlete works through a drill during the Silver and Black League's kick off at All-American Park.
101 / 175

An athlete works through a drill during the Silver and Black League's kick off at All-American Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) works with athletes during the Silver and Black League's kick off at All-American Park.
102 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) works with athletes during the Silver and Black League's kick off at All-American Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders football development manager Jordan Aguilar hands out High School Football Showcase shirts to the Western School football team after their practice at Western High School.
103 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders football development manager Jordan Aguilar hands out High School Football Showcase shirts to the Western School football team after their practice at Western High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White helps a student with an art project before lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
104 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White helps a student with an art project before lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan leads students in a Raiders cheer during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.
105 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan leads students in a Raiders cheer during lunch at D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) fires up the Western High School football team before the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Football Showcase game between Western and Cheyenne High School at Western High School.
106 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) fires up the Western High School football team before the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Football Showcase game between Western and Cheyenne High School at Western High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Western High School football team poses for a photo after the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Football Showcase game between Western High School and Cheyenne High School at Western High School.
107 / 175

The Western High School football team poses for a photo after the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Football Showcase game between Western High School and Cheyenne High School at Western High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Youth community members enjoy a Las Vegas Raiders' Stretch and Move activity at the annual Kids Day Out at Lied Memorial Clubhouse.
108 / 175

Youth community members enjoy a Las Vegas Raiders' Stretch and Move activity at the annual Kids Day Out at Lied Memorial Clubhouse.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders manager of community relations Jibri Blount hands out fresh produce from Melissa's Produce to community members at the Raiders' Stretch and Move station during the annual Kids Day Out at Lied Memorial Clubhouse.
109 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders manager of community relations Jibri Blount hands out fresh produce from Melissa's Produce to community members at the Raiders' Stretch and Move station during the annual Kids Day Out at Lied Memorial Clubhouse.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Alex Parraga from the Make-A-Wish Foundation meets Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during a visit to Intermountain Health Performance Center.
110 / 175

Alex Parraga from the Make-A-Wish Foundation meets Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during a visit to Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Clay Charlson from the Make-A-Wish Foundation gets his jersey signed by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during a visit to Intermountain Health Performance Center.
111 / 175

Clay Charlson from the Make-A-Wish Foundation gets his jersey signed by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during a visit to Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Clay Charlson from the Make-A-Wish Foundation poses for a photo with Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 175

Clay Charlson from the Make-A-Wish Foundation poses for a photo with Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) speaks to the Spring Valley High School football team during practice at Spring Valley High School.
113 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) speaks to the Spring Valley High School football team during practice at Spring Valley High School.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the Spring Valley High School football team show off their High School Football Showcase shirts during practice at Spring Valley High School.
114 / 175

Members of the Spring Valley High School football team show off their High School Football Showcase shirts during practice at Spring Valley High School.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Shayla, Devyn, Makenna P. and Camille talk to a guest during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
115 / 175

Raiderettes Shayla, Devyn, Makenna P. and Camille talk to a guest during the Las Vegas Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77), tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) hand out candy to guests during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
116 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77), tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) hand out candy to guests during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) plays games with a guest during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
117 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) plays games with a guest during the Raiders' Halloween Tent or Treat event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Clark High School football team during practice at Clark High School.
118 / 175

A member of the Clark High School football team during practice at Clark High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders football development manager Jordan Aguilar presents a check to Clark High School football coach Rickey Pickens during practice at Clark High School.
119 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders football development manager Jordan Aguilar presents a check to Clark High School football coach Rickey Pickens during practice at Clark High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A youth community member enjoys activities of the Las Vegas Raiders Stretch & Move program during CCSD's Paralympic Night at J.D. Smith Middle School.
120 / 175

A youth community member enjoys activities of the Las Vegas Raiders Stretch & Move program during CCSD's Paralympic Night at J.D. Smith Middle School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Shayla and Cheyanne sign autographs for the Spring Valley High School cheer team before the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Football Showcase between Spring Valley and Clark High School game at Spring Valley High School.
121 / 175

Raiderettes Shayla and Cheyanne sign autographs for the Spring Valley High School cheer team before the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Football Showcase between Spring Valley and Clark High School game at Spring Valley High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Chris McLemore flips the coin during the coin toss before the Raiders' High School Football Showcase game between Spring Valley High School and Clark High School at Spring Valley High School.
122 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Chris McLemore flips the coin during the coin toss before the Raiders' High School Football Showcase game between Spring Valley High School and Clark High School at Spring Valley High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Spring Valley High School hosts Clark High School during the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Football Showcase game at Spring Valley High School.
123 / 175

Spring Valley High School hosts Clark High School during the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Football Showcase game at Spring Valley High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders football development manager Jordan Aguilar presents a poster to Spring Valley High School football coach Deumaine Reeper after the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Football Showcase game between Clark and Spring Valley High School at Spring Valley High School.
124 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders football development manager Jordan Aguilar presents a poster to Spring Valley High School football coach Deumaine Reeper after the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Football Showcase game between Clark and Spring Valley High School at Spring Valley High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Sunrise Mountain High School football coach Christopher Sawyers poses for a photo with his players after being named the Tom Flores Coach of the Year at Allegiant Stadium.
125 / 175

Sunrise Mountain High School football coach Christopher Sawyers poses for a photo with his players after being named the Tom Flores Coach of the Year at Allegiant Stadium.

Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Claudia and Tatiana and Raider Rusher watch as members of the NFL, Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee, City of Henderson and Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee take part in a tree planting during the passing of the "Golden Shovel" ceremony at Arroyo Grande Sports Complex.
126 / 175

Raiderettes Claudia and Tatiana and Raider Rusher watch as members of the NFL, Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee, City of Henderson and Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee take part in a tree planting during the passing of the "Golden Shovel" ceremony at Arroyo Grande Sports Complex.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) takes a selfie with a member of the Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Program Academy at Grant Sawyer Middle School.
127 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) takes a selfie with a member of the Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Program Academy at Grant Sawyer Middle School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) watch a video talking about the impact of hip hop culture during the Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Program Academy at Grant Sawyer Middle School.
128 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) watch a video talking about the impact of hip hop culture during the Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Program Academy at Grant Sawyer Middle School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Kylee, Devyn, Meekela and Cheyanne pose for a photo with attendees of the Las Vegas Raiders' Trick-Or-Treat Rally at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
129 / 175

Raiderettes Kylee, Devyn, Meekela and Cheyanne pose for a photo with attendees of the Las Vegas Raiders' Trick-Or-Treat Rally at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Vicky and Madison stretch with students during the Stretch & Move Program and NFL Play 60 initiative at Jack Dailey Elementary School.
130 / 175

Raiderettes Vicky and Madison stretch with students during the Stretch & Move Program and NFL Play 60 initiative at Jack Dailey Elementary School.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) participates in a potato sack race with a student during the Stretch & Move Program and NFL Play 60 initiative at Jack Dailey Elementary School.
131 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) participates in a potato sack race with a student during the Stretch & Move Program and NFL Play 60 initiative at Jack Dailey Elementary School.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) plays limbo during the Stretch & Move Program and NFL Play 60 initiative at Jack Dailey Elementary School.
132 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) plays limbo during the Stretch & Move Program and NFL Play 60 initiative at Jack Dailey Elementary School.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) high-fives a student during the Stretch & Move Program and NFL Play 60 initiative at Jack Dailey Elementary School.
133 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) high-fives a student during the Stretch & Move Program and NFL Play 60 initiative at Jack Dailey Elementary School.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) goes through a drill with players during a preseason clinic for the Silver and Black Flag Football League at Jim Thorpe Elementary School.
134 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) goes through a drill with players during a preseason clinic for the Silver and Black Flag Football League at Jim Thorpe Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Cruz Avila and Tristen Golden from the Make-A-Wish Foundation get autographs from the Las Vegas Raiders during a visit to Intermountain Health Performance Center.
135 / 175

Cruz Avila and Tristen Golden from the Make-A-Wish Foundation get autographs from the Las Vegas Raiders during a visit to Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Cruz Avila from the Make-A-Wish Foundation gets his jersey signed by Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during a visit to Intermountain Health Performance Center.
136 / 175

Cruz Avila from the Make-A-Wish Foundation gets his jersey signed by Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during a visit to Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Tristen Golden and his family from the Make-A-Wish Foundation meet Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan before the Raiders' regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
137 / 175

Tristen Golden and his family from the Make-A-Wish Foundation meet Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan before the Raiders' regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) gets instruction on how to operate a camera in a drone simulator during a visit to Creech Air Force Base.
138 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) gets instruction on how to operate a camera in a drone simulator during a visit to Creech Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Brittany operates a camera in a drone simulator during a visit to Creech Air Force Base.
139 / 175

Raiderette Brittany operates a camera in a drone simulator during a visit to Creech Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
USAA military affairs representative Eric Johnson, Raiderettes Lilah, Kelsey, Brittany and Makenna Z., Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69), defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and Creech Airfare Base Community Engagement Chief Robert Brooks pose for a photo during a visit to Creech Air Force Base.
140 / 175

USAA military affairs representative Eric Johnson, Raiderettes Lilah, Kelsey, Brittany and Makenna Z., Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69), defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and Creech Airfare Base Community Engagement Chief Robert Brooks pose for a photo during a visit to Creech Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
K-9 Raider is gifted a care package by the Las Vegas Raiders during the Raiders' visit to William Fortye K-9 Operations Center.
141 / 175

K-9 Raider is gifted a care package by the Las Vegas Raiders during the Raiders' visit to William Fortye K-9 Operations Center.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7), offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61), tackle Dalton Wagner (78) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) pose for a photo with officers and K-9 Raider during a visit to William Fortye K-9 Operations Center.
142 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7), offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61), tackle Dalton Wagner (78) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) pose for a photo with officers and K-9 Raider during a visit to William Fortye K-9 Operations Center.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Grant Irons speaks to veterans during the Cox Salute to Service Tailgate at Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.
143 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Grant Irons speaks to veterans during the Cox Salute to Service Tailgate at Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Rusher and Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Grant Irons pose for a photo with a veteran during the Cox Salute to Service Tailgate at Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.
144 / 175

Raider Rusher and Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Grant Irons pose for a photo with a veteran during the Cox Salute to Service Tailgate at Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Lexie and Annalise pose for a photo with Silver and Black Flag League players and coaches after their game at All American Park.
145 / 175

Raiderettes Lexie and Annalise pose for a photo with Silver and Black Flag League players and coaches after their game at All American Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Athletes compete in a Silver and Black Flag League championship game at All American Park.
146 / 175

Athletes compete in a Silver and Black Flag League championship game at All American Park.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Youth community members from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada pose for a photo during the Las Vegas Raiders Stretch and Move program at Lied Memorial Clubhouse.
147 / 175

Youth community members from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada pose for a photo during the Las Vegas Raiders Stretch and Move program at Lied Memorial Clubhouse.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Meekela helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
148 / 175

Raiderette Meekela helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vice president of premium sales and service Panos Pappas and digital designer David Machuca help pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
149 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders vice president of premium sales and service Panos Pappas and digital designer David Machuca help pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Local girls flag football teams participate in 7-on-7 games during a Nike 11-On Girls Flag Football event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
150 / 175

Local girls flag football teams participate in 7-on-7 games during a Nike 11-On Girls Flag Football event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Local girls flag football team members pose for a photo after being named champions during a Nike 11-On Girls Flag Football event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
151 / 175

Local girls flag football team members pose for a photo after being named champions during a Nike 11-On Girls Flag Football event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Shadow Ridge High school girls flag football team celebrates after winning the 11-On Girls Flag Football championships at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
152 / 175

The Shadow Ridge High school girls flag football team celebrates after winning the 11-On Girls Flag Football championships at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Lake Mead Christian Academy football team celebrates after winning the NIAA 2A Division State Championship game at Allegiant Stadium.
153 / 175

The Lake Mead Christian Academy football team celebrates after winning the NIAA 2A Division State Championship game at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Bishop Manogue High School football team poses for a photo after winning the NIAA 5A-Division II State Championships at Allegiant Stadium.
154 / 175

The Bishop Manogue High School football team poses for a photo after winning the NIAA 5A-Division II State Championships at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Centennial High School football team celebrates after winning the NIAA 4A Division State Championship game at Allegiant Stadium.
155 / 175

The Centennial High School football team celebrates after winning the NIAA 4A Division State Championship game at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Bishop Gorman High School football team celebrates after winning the NIAA 5A Division-1 State Championship game at Allegiant Stadium.
156 / 175

The Bishop Gorman High School football team celebrates after winning the NIAA 5A Division-1 State Championship game at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) serves food to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
157 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) serves food to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) help hand out meals to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
158 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) help hand out meals to families during Turkey Time with the Raiders at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The 9U Henderson Cowboys football team poses for a photo during a practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
159 / 175

The 9U Henderson Cowboys football team poses for a photo during a practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders youth football manager Jordan Aguilar huddles with the 7U Just Grind Sports football team during a practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
160 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders youth football manager Jordan Aguilar huddles with the 7U Just Grind Sports football team during a practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes and members of The Studio pose for a photo before the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.
161 / 175

The Raiderettes and members of The Studio pose for a photo before the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) helps a service member pick out a tree during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
162 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) helps a service member pick out a tree during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) helps create holiday ornaments during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
163 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) helps create holiday ornaments during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
The Boulder City High School flag football team post for a photo as the Week 1 Champions after the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Flag Football Showcase game at Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon.
164 / 175

The Boulder City High School flag football team post for a photo as the Week 1 Champions after the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Flag Football Showcase game at Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Southeast Career Technical Academy flag football team poses for a photo before practice at SECTA.
165 / 175

The Southeast Career Technical Academy flag football team poses for a photo before practice at SECTA.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A member of the Southeast Career Technical Academy flag football team goes through a drill during practice at SECTA.
166 / 175

A member of the Southeast Career Technical Academy flag football team goes through a drill during practice at SECTA.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) shops with a family during Smith's Holiday Huddle at Smith's Marketplace.
167 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) shops with a family during Smith's Holiday Huddle at Smith's Marketplace.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Audrey hugs a community member during Smith's Holiday Huddle at Smith's Marketplace.
168 / 175

Raiderette Audrey hugs a community member during Smith's Holiday Huddle at Smith's Marketplace.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Youth community members enter the locker room to select their toys during the Raiders Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium.
169 / 175

Youth community members enter the locker room to select their toys during the Raiders Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) helps a youth community member select their toys in the locker room during the Raiders Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium.
170 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) helps a youth community member select their toys in the locker room during the Raiders Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A youth community member enjoys an activity with Raiderette Kelsey during the Raiders Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium.
171 / 175

A youth community member enjoys an activity with Raiderette Kelsey during the Raiders Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders director of diversity, equity and inclusion Devon Lewis-Buchanan drops off essential items to the Acelero Learning Center.
172 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders director of diversity, equity and inclusion Devon Lewis-Buchanan drops off essential items to the Acelero Learning Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Employee Resource Groups and Acelero Learning Center staff members pose for a photo together at the Acelero Learning Center.
173 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders Employee Resource Groups and Acelero Learning Center staff members pose for a photo together at the Acelero Learning Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Madison helps a patient select a toy from the toy drive at Primary Children's Hospital.
174 / 175

Raiderette Madison helps a patient select a toy from the toy drive at Primary Children's Hospital.

Courtesy of Intermountain Health
Las Vegas Raiders ambassadors load equipment into the back of a truck during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.
175 / 175

Las Vegas Raiders ambassadors load equipment into the back of a truck during the Raiders' Youth Football Development Equipment Blitz at Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
