Albert Lewis named finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Jan 04, 2023 at 06:16 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Lewis_thumb_010423

Former Raiders cornerback Albert Lewis has been selected as one of 15 Modern-Era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, the Hall announced Wednesday.

Lewis played 16 seasons in the NFL, his first 11 for the Kansas City Chiefs and the last five for the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders. In the 75 games he played in the Silver and Black, he racked up 242 solo tackles, four interceptions and eight sacks.

He was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro over his career. As a Raider, his lone pick-six of his career in 1998 gave him the recognition of being the oldest player (38 years, 26 days) to score a defensive touchdown in NFL history.

This is Lewis' first time making it to the finalist stage for the Hall of Fame, as well as his last year of eligibility as a Modern-Era candidate.

The Hall's selection committee will meet to elect up to five Modern-Era Players for the Class of 2023, which will be announced during NFL Honors on Feb. 9.

For the full list of finalists, click here.

