Alec Ingold is more than a fullback, he's positionless

Alec Ingold told the media Wednesday that "you're not going to write a lot of stories about what a fullback does on a day-to-day basis."

Which obviously prompted me to want to write this story about what Alec Ingold provides to the Raiders at the fullback position.

"I have to master the fundamentals of my role," said Ingold. "My role on this team is making a four-yard run into six yards. A three-yard catch into a five-yard catch. Giving Derek Carr half a second longer [in the pocket]. So when I'm on the field, I'm trying to make everyone else better. I'm trying to help people.

"It's a gritty position that not a whole lot of people don't like to do because you don't get your name written about all the time. ...It's not glamorous, it's not fun, there's not a lot of stories written about it but that keeps the offense on schedule."