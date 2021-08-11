Alec Ingold is more than a fullback, he's positionless

Aug 11, 2021 at 02:03 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Alec Ingold told the media Wednesday that "you're not going to write a lot of stories about what a fullback does on a day-to-day basis."

Which obviously prompted me to want to write this story about what Alec Ingold provides to the Raiders at the fullback position.

"I have to master the fundamentals of my role," said Ingold. "My role on this team is making a four-yard run into six yards. A three-yard catch into a five-yard catch. Giving Derek Carr half a second longer [in the pocket]. So when I'm on the field, I'm trying to make everyone else better. I'm trying to help people.

"It's a gritty position that not a whole lot of people don't like to do because you don't get your name written about all the time. ...It's not glamorous, it's not fun, there's not a lot of stories written about it but that keeps the offense on schedule."

Ingold has certainly helped a lot of teammates going into his third season with the Raiders, especially his quarterback Derek Carr﻿. As an undrafted free agent from Wisconsin, Ingold's role in the offense has continued to grow and shape him into a remarkable weapon. In his sophomore season, he was able to play a role out of the backfield rushing and blocking. The offense also allowed him to line up outside and be a receiver, as he caught the first ever Raiders touchdown to be scored in Allegiant Stadium.

Related Links

As Ingold keeps revitalizing the fullback position – that has become a dying breed in the NFL – it's hard to even limit him to one position title. He's purely just an exceptional athlete.

"It was a decision I had to make at a young age, when I was 18 years old and I got an offer to be an athlete instead of a quarterback. Division I mid-major versus the Big 10, and at that point I just kind of had to give up that dream and just say, 'You know what, I'm just going to play football because I love it.'

"You got to trust coaches, you got to trust teammates and you got to be accountable. I think that's kind of how I found my niche of just helping the team out as best I can."

No. 45 was the third-highest graded fullback by PFF in the 2020 season. Carr and his fullback's relationship could be considered stronger than ever going into the 2021 season, with an immense amount of admiration for what Ingold does.

"To me, from the outside looking in you're just like, 'It's the fullback, just block the guy.' And you're like, 'You have no idea what goes into that,'" said Carr. "He has to see and hear the call standing behind me with his hand in the ground, and he has to know the fronts, he's got to know where the safeties are. ... There's so much that man has to know to hit the right gaps so Josh [Jacobs] can hit the right gap.

"He has that old-school Lorenzo Neal feel to him."

Not a shabby comparison from Carr, as Neal was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro selection. The Raiders are currently putting Ingold in a position to be one of the most versatile players on the field, and he very well could have a Pro Bowl caliber season if he remains healthy.

If he does, I'm pretty sure a few more stories like this will be written about him.

Training Camp Practice: 8.10.21

The Silver and Black return to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as they prepare for their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

A view of the indoor practice field before practice at 2021 Training Camp.
1 / 100

A view of the indoor practice field before practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raider player stretches on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
14 / 100

A Las Vegas Raider player stretches on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
22 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Case Cookus (14) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Case Cookus (14) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A football is pitched during the Las Vegas Raiders practice at 2021 Training Camp.
28 / 100

A football is pitched during the Las Vegas Raiders practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
31 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) and guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) and guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
42 / 100

A Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
43 / 100

A Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) and wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) and wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Scarbrough (40) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Scarbrough (40) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) and guard Denzelle Good (71) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) and guard Denzelle Good (71) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders center on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
75 / 100

A Las Vegas Raiders center on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Scarbrough (40) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Scarbrough (40) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman holds a football on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman holds a football on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (61) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (61) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles the team on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles the team on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: How much Marcus Mariota will we see this preseason?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few fan questions going into the first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
news

How a re-energized Gerald McCoy plans to help take Raiders to the next level

Coming off a lost season due to injury, the veteran defensive tackle is mentoring his teammates to turn them from professionals to pros.
news

Tanner Muse on returning from toe injury: 'I got to make up for that time'

The Clemson safety-to-linebacker convert will see his first NFL action against the Seahawks after missing his entire rookie season.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/10: Gus Bradley is getting the most out of his defense

Take a look at Raiders.com's Levi Edwards' rundown of what impressed him at practice Tuesday morning.
news

Raiders release first unofficial depth chart of 2021

Take a look at the team's unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Rookie Training Camp Diary: Jimmy Morrissey

The seventh-round 2021 draft pick details what he's looking forward to in the lead up to the Raiders' first preseason game.
news

Gruden, players revel in having fans inside Allegiant Stadium for first time

'Raider Nation and Raiders fans are special. To have them in Allegiant Stadium for the first time was very, very, very good,' the Raiders head coach said after Sunday's in-stadium practice.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/8: Derek Carr, Raiders offense looks fired up in Allegiant Stadium

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards gives a few of his top takeaways from Training Camp practice in Allegiant Stadium with nearly 20,000 fans in attendance.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/7: Ngakoue, Crosby are worth the hype

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards is excited about what he saw from the defense during Saturday morning's practice.
news

Foster Moreau is poised for breakout year after soaking up lessons from Jason Witten

While it may have seemed like a crowded tight end room to some last season, it was an experience the third-round 2019 draft pick wouldn't trade for anything.
news

Quick Hits: Carl Nassib addresses media for the first time since coming out as gay

The defensive end took some time Friday to talk about his coming out process, the Raiders' 2021 defensive line and Gerald McCoy.
Advertising