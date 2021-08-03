Quick Hits: Coach Gruden encouraged by offensive line improvement, culture of the team

"I saw Charlie Garner for the first time in a long time. I had him in Philly, I had him in Oakland, and I had him in Tampa. One of my favorite players of all time. I haven't seen him since 2002 or whatever ... In the past we've had them in our meetings, we'd have them talk to our team. I don't believe we could go to that extent right now, but we'll try to honor them tonight in a function down at the stadium."