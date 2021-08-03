Quick Hits: Coach Gruden encouraged by offensive line improvement, culture of the team

Both the weather and the practice field were hot on Tuesday as the Raiders donned pads for the first time in 2021 Training Camp, giving a little more juice to the action on the field.
Head Coach Jon Gruden took to the podium post-practice to discuss what he's seen so far in camp, including the 2019 draft class, offensive linemen improvements and what he's preaching to the team heading into the season.
Here are some of the best soundbites from Tuesday's media availability.
On the 2019 draft class:
"We need them to all step up and not only play good but be leaders on this team. I'm encouraged by what they're saying. I'll be more encouraged when I see what they do."
On his mentality going into the season:
"Same message as last year and every year. You got to go all out. I'm not going to get too deep and philosophical after the first day of pads, but we all got to be on the same page. We've got a great group of guys. The energy level is extreme, and we've got good veteran leadership on this team. I like the culture here better than any of the teams I've had in a long time or been a part of."
On O-line improvement from team's offseason strength and conditioning program:
"If you don't see unbelievable gains in Foster Moreau and John Simpson, some of these guys; you haven't been studying them. They're really stronger, they're more athletic and they're more durable and they can finish. They've got better stamina."
On Henry Ruggs III:
"I think the big thing with Henry is he's out here, he's practicing, and he knows the offense. He anticipates what's going to be called now instead of reacting to what's called as he's lining up."
On the Raiders alumni that attended practice:
"I saw Charlie Garner for the first time in a long time. I had him in Philly, I had him in Oakland, and I had him in Tampa. One of my favorite players of all time. I haven't seen him since 2002 or whatever ... In the past we've had them in our meetings, we'd have them talk to our team. I don't believe we could go to that extent right now, but we'll try to honor them tonight in a function down at the stadium."
View the best photos from the Raiders' first Training Camp practice in pads at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.