Quick Hits: Coach Gruden encouraged by offensive line improvement, culture of the team

Aug 03, 2021 at 12:40 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Both the weather and the practice field were hot on Tuesday as the Raiders donned pads for the first time in 2021 Training Camp, giving a little more juice to the action on the field.

Head Coach Jon Gruden took to the podium post-practice to discuss what he's seen so far in camp, including the 2019 draft class, offensive linemen improvements and what he's preaching to the team heading into the season.

Here are some of the best soundbites from Tuesday's media availability.

On the 2019 draft class:

"We need them to all step up and not only play good but be leaders on this team. I'm encouraged by what they're saying. I'll be more encouraged when I see what they do." 

On his mentality going into the season:

"Same message as last year and every year. You got to go all out. I'm not going to get too deep and philosophical after the first day of pads, but we all got to be on the same page. We've got a great group of guys. The energy level is extreme, and we've got good veteran leadership on this team. I like the culture here better than any of the teams I've had in a long time or been a part of."

On O-line improvement from team's offseason strength and conditioning program:

"If you don't see unbelievable gains in Foster Moreau and John Simpson, some of these guys; you haven't been studying them. They're really stronger, they're more athletic and they're more durable and they can finish. They've got better stamina."

On Henry Ruggs III:

"I think the big thing with Henry is he's out here, he's practicing, and he knows the offense. He anticipates what's going to be called now instead of reacting to what's called as he's lining up."

On the Raiders alumni that attended practice:

"I saw Charlie Garner for the first time in a long time. I had him in Philly, I had him in Oakland, and I had him in Tampa. One of my favorite players of all time. I haven't seen him since 2002 or whatever ... In the past we've had them in our meetings, we'd have them talk to our team. I don't believe we could go to that extent right now, but we'll try to honor them tonight in a function down at the stadium."

Training Camp Practice: 8.3.21

View the best photos from the Raiders' first Training Camp practice in pads at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
1 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
2 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
3 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
4 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
5 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
6 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Trey Quinn (14) and wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
7 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Trey Quinn (14) and wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
8 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
9 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
10 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
11 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
12 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
13 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
14 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
15 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
16 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back De'Vante Bausby (41) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
17 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back De'Vante Bausby (41) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
18 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Shaun Crawford (40) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
19 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Shaun Crawford (40) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
20 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
21 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
22 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
23 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
24 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
25 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
26 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
27 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
28 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
29 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
30 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
31 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
32 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
33 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
34 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
35 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
36 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
37 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior offensive assistant John Morton on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
38 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders senior offensive assistant John Morton on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
39 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
40 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
41 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
42 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
43 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
44 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
45 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
46 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
47 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
48 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
49 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
50 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
51 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
52 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
53 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) and guard Parker Ehinger (62) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
54 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) and guard Parker Ehinger (62) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
55 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
56 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
57 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
58 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
59 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
60 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) and on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
61 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) and on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
62 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
63 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
64 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Travis Smith on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
65 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Travis Smith on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
66 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
67 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
68 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
69 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
70 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
71 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
72 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
73 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
74 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
75 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
76 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
77 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
78 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
79 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
80 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
81 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Trey Quinn (14) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
82 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Trey Quinn (14) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
83 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
84 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
85 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
86 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
87 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
88 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
89 / 90

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
90 / 90

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook: Nick Kwiatkoski, Casey Hayward Jr. bring necessary veteran presence 

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down some of his most notable observations from the first day of pads during Training Camp.
news

What motivates Richie Incognito to keep playing?

The four-time Pro Bowler is hungrier than ever going into his 16th NFL season.
news

Rookie Training Camp Diary: Malcolm Koonce

Each week during Training Camp, Raiders.com will be checking in with one of the 2021 draft picks for a slice of camp life.
news

Trey Ragas is willing to do 'everything somebody else don't want to do' in order to make Raiders' 53-man roster

The undrafted rookie from Louisiana-Lafayette has become an intriguing option at running back through Training Camp.
news

Quick Hits: Rich Bisaccia discusses what he's looking for from special teams this year

Here's some of the best quotes from Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia's Monday press conference.
news

Solomon Thomas, Yannick Ngakoue are new to the Raiders, but very familiar with success

The two offseason acquisitions are stepping up as leaders for the Raiders defense.
news

Tre'von Moehrig is focused on 'stacking the days up' and improving every day

The Spring Branch, Texas, native has been locked in since arriving to Las Vegas.
news

Quick Hits: DC Gus Bradley stresses importance of consistency on field, excited about defense's potential

Here are some of the best soundbites from Friday's media availability with Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley.
news

Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell setting an example for their new teammates

The 2019 draft classmates will be depended on to set a precedent for the rest of new Raiders' defensive linemen.
news

Quick Hits: OC Greg Olson discusses O-line development, new weapons on offense

Read through for some of the best quotes from Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson's Thursday morning press conference.
news

Henry Ruggs III's rising confidence and strength training is paying dividends 

Ruggs has taken action this offseason to be physically prepared for his sophomore campaign.
Advertising