Get to know Raiders' new running back Alexander Mattison

Mar 19, 2024 at 01:11 PM
Levi Edwards

The Raiders running back room got deeper with the addition of Alexander Mattison.

The 25-year-old signed with the Silver and Black Monday afternoon following five productive seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He'll have the opportunity to compete for a spot alongside third-year player Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah, who re-signed with the team earlier this month.

Mattison is a man of many talents and passions, looking to bring a spark not only to the Raiders locker room, but the Las Vegas community. Here are a few things to know about the running back.

California Love

The Raiders' new running back will be in the closest proximity to his hometown since graduating from San Bernardino High School in Southern California.

Mattison was a multi-sport athlete in high school, excelling at football, wrestling, and track and field. As a senior, he won the Mountain Valley League title in the 110 hurdles event along with a league title in wrestling in the 195-pound weight class. On the field, he rushed for over 2,000 yards in each of his last two seasons, accumulating 48 rushing touchdowns.

While in high school, Mattison became fluent in Spanish, joining the Dual Immersion Program. Adding on to his talents, he dabbles in producing and performing rap music in his free time under the stage name "Deuce 909" – a tribute to his hometown's area code.

A standout in Idaho

Mattison was a premier running back in the Mountain West Conference, named First-Team All-Mountain West his junior year with 1,415 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. To wrap up that season, he was named Offensive MVP of the 2018 Mountain West Conference Football Championship Game after rushing for 200 yards and a touchdown in Boise State's matchup against Fresno State.

It's also worth nothing he has ties with the Pierce family and the Raiders coaching staff, as he was teammates with Raiders offensive assistant DeAndre Pierce in college.

Becoming the man in Minnesota

As a third-round draft pick to the Minnesota Vikings, Mattison began his career in a backup role behind Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook, but he still had more than enough opportunities to prove his worth.

Before the start of the 2023 season, Mattison had played in 59 games (six starts) and rushing for 1,670 yards and 11 touchdowns in that span. After Cook joined the Jets, Mattison became the Vikings' feature back, starting 13 games on his way to recording a career-high 700 rushing yards on 180 carries. 

Another facet of Mattison's game that's made him valuable is his pass catching abilities, notching a career-high three receiving touchdowns in 2023. He's also totaled 100 catches for over 700 receiving yards throughout his NFL career.

I AM GIFTED

Mattison is passionate about giving back to the communities that've poured into him.

He founded the "I AM GIFTED" organization, which provides mental health and educational resources to young children in San Bernardino, California; Boise, Idaho; and Minneapolis, Minnesota. He's donated to several scholarship programs in his hometown to benefit students at his alma mater, along with hosting free youth football camps in those areas.

Mattison was named the Week 1 NFLPA Community MVP of the 2023-24 season after hosting a back-to-school event for 250 children in Minnesota, while also launching his "Rush 2 Give" initiative. During the event, he teamed up with Salvation Army to hand out new backpacks, books, school supplies and clothing to students.

"I encourage mental health practices because I have personally experienced how hard life realistically is," Mattison said at the time. "I hope that after an I AM GIFTED experience, no matter what adversity they might face, these kids can look in the mirror and say, 'I AM GIFTED' and truly believe it.

"Not only do I aim to help provide knowledge and resources that I didn't have growing up, but my goal is to help individuals, the youth especially, to open their eyes to doing everything they possibly can do to become the best version of themselves in every aspect of their life, day in and day out."

