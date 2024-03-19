Get to know Raiders' new running back Alexander Mattison

I AM GIFTED

Mattison is passionate about giving back to the communities that've poured into him.

He founded the "I AM GIFTED" organization, which provides mental health and educational resources to young children in San Bernardino, California; Boise, Idaho; and Minneapolis, Minnesota. He's donated to several scholarship programs in his hometown to benefit students at his alma mater, along with hosting free youth football camps in those areas.

Mattison was named the Week 1 NFLPA Community MVP of the 2023-24 season after hosting a back-to-school event for 250 children in Minnesota, while also launching his "Rush 2 Give" initiative. During the event, he teamed up with Salvation Army to hand out new backpacks, books, school supplies and clothing to students.

"I encourage mental health practices because I have personally experienced how hard life realistically is," Mattison said at the time. "I hope that after an I AM GIFTED experience, no matter what adversity they might face, these kids can look in the mirror and say, 'I AM GIFTED' and truly believe it.