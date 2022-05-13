All Eyes on the Silver and Black: The Raiders' 2022 primetime games

The Las Vegas Raiders schedule was revealed Thursday, and it gives the Silver and Black a few opportunities to flash on the national stage.
The Raiders are on tap to have four primetime games this season, the same number they were originally slated for last season as well. The games come against stiff competition – all four opponents are teams that made the playoffs last season – with three of the four primetime games on the road.
Here's a quick look at what's to come for the Raiders under the bright lights this season:
Week 5 at Kansas City Chiefs • Monday Night Football on ESPN
Monday, Oct. 10, 5:15 p.m. PT
Chiefs' 2021 record: 12-5
Finished 1st in AFC West
Week 14 at Los Angeles Rams • Thursday on Amazon Prime Video
Thursday, Dec. 8, 5:15 p.m. PT
Rams' 2021 record: 12-5
Finished 1st in NFC West
Super Bowl LVI Champions
Week 15 vs. New England Patriots • Sunday Night Football on NBC
Sunday, Dec. 18, 5:20 p.m. PT
Patriots' 2021 record: 10-7
Finished 2nd in AFC East
Week 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers • Saturday on NFL Network
Saturday, Dec. 24, 5:15 p.m. PT
Steelers' 2021 record: 9-7-1
Finished 2nd in AFC North
Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their 2022 opponents for this upcoming season.