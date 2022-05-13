All Eyes on the Silver and Black: The Raiders' 2022 primetime games

May 12, 2022 at 05:15 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders schedule was revealed Thursday, and it gives the Silver and Black a few opportunities to flash on the national stage.

The Raiders are on tap to have four primetime games this season, the same number they were originally slated for last season as well. The games come against stiff competition – all four opponents are teams that made the playoffs last season – with three of the four primetime games on the road.

Here's a quick look at what's to come for the Raiders under the bright lights this season:

Week 5 at Kansas City Chiefs • Monday Night Football on ESPN

Monday, Oct. 10, 5:15 p.m. PT

Chiefs' 2021 record: 12-5

Finished 1st in AFC West

Week 14 at Los Angeles Rams • Thursday on Amazon Prime Video

Thursday, Dec. 8, 5:15 p.m. PT

Rams' 2021 record: 12-5

Finished 1st in NFC West

Super Bowl LVI Champions

Week 15 vs. New England Patriots • Sunday Night Football on NBC

Sunday, Dec. 18, 5:20 p.m. PT

Patriots' 2021 record: 10-7

Finished 2nd in AFC East

Week 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers • Saturday on NFL Network

Saturday, Dec. 24, 5:15 p.m. PT

Steelers' 2021 record: 9-7-1

Finished 2nd in AFC North

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders 2022 Schedule

Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their 2022 opponents for this upcoming season.

Hall of Fame Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Thursday, Aug. 4 at 5:00 p.m. PT Last meeting: December 15, 2019
1 / 21

Hall of Fame Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Thursday, Aug. 4 at 5:00 p.m. PT

Last meeting: December 15, 2019

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings - TBD Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015
2 / 21

Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings - TBD

Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins - TBD Last meeting in Miami: September 23, 2018
3 / 21

Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins - TBD

Last meeting in Miami: September 23, 2018

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - TBD Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017
4 / 21

Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - TBD

Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in Inglewood: October 4, 2021
5 / 21

Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Inglewood: October 4, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: October 19, 2014
6 / 21

Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: October 19, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans - Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Nashville: September 10, 2017
7 / 21

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans - Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Nashville: September 10, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 26, 2021
8 / 21

Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 26, 2021

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Monday, Oct. 10 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football) Last meeting in Kansas City: December 12, 2021
9 / 21

Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Monday, Oct. 10 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Last meeting in Kansas City: December 12, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans - Sunday Oct. 23 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 21, 2016
10 / 21

Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans - Sunday Oct. 23 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 21, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Oct. 30 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in New Orleans: September, 11, 2016
11 / 21

Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Oct. 30 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in New Orleans: September, 11, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars - Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Jacksonville: October 23, 2016
12 / 21

Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars - Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Jacksonville: October 23, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 13, 2020
13 / 21

Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 13, 2020

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Denver: October 17, 2021
14 / 21

Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Denver: October 17, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks - Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT Las meeting in Seattle: November 2, 2014
15 / 21

Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks - Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Las meeting in Seattle: November 2, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: January 9, 2022
16 / 21

Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: January 9, 2022

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Thursday Night Football) Last meeting at Rams: November 30, 2014
17 / 21

Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Thursday Night Football)

Last meeting at Rams: November 30, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football) Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017
18 / 21

Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football)

Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers - Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:15 p.m. PT Last meeting in Pittsburgh: September 19, 2021
19 / 21

Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers - Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Pittsburgh: September 19, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 7, 2014
20 / 21

Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 7, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 7/8, 2023 at TBD Last meeting at home: November 14, 2021
21 / 21

Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 7/8, 2023 at TBD

Last meeting at home: November 14, 2021

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Top storylines to follow on the Raiders' 2022 schedule

Here are a few things to take notice of following the Raiders' 2022 schedule reveal.

news

Las Vegas Raiders announce 2022 schedule

The 2022 regular season slate is here.

news

Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the 15 following undrafted free agents.

news

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Raiders sign four members of 2022 draft class

The Silver and Black have signed the majority of their draft class going into Rookie Minicamp.

Advertising