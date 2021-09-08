Allegiant kicks off football season with Raider Nation by introducing a sleek Silver & Black aircraft

Sep 08, 2021 at 09:45 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

LAS VEGAS — Executives from the Las Vegas Raiders and McCarran International Airport joined Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today to introduce the airline's Raiders livery aircraft – a one-of-a-kind sleek Silver & Black jet designed to capture the spirit and strength of Raider Nation. Allegiant is the Official Airline of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Naming Rights Partner for Allegiant Stadium.

"As die-hard fans know, 'The Autumn Wind is a Raider,'" said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant's executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "As football season rolls in this fall, we're thrilled to have 'The Autumn Wind' bring this stunning aircraft to Las Vegas for all fans to enjoy. As Las Vegas' hometown airline, we're incredibly proud of our partnership with our hometown team. This distinctive jet brings together signature elements of both our brands, combining them to showcase our shared community pride."

The one-of-a-kind livery was designed to have a strong, powerful presence in Allegiant's fleet – as the Raiders do both on the field and in the Las Vegas community. The design incorporates Allegiant's signature livery elements – flowing ribbon encircling the fuselage, prominent logo and sunburst tail – but washed in the Silver & Black recognized throughout the world as representing the Raiders. The silver metallic paint was carefully matched to the team's distinctive helmets, and the engine cowlings call out Raider Nation, symbolizing the lift an incredible international fan base gives to this legendary franchise. 

"We are pleased and excited to expand our partnership with Allegiant through the addition of this Raiders-branded aircraft," said Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle. "Raider Nation and beyond is now able to travel to and from the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World in style." 

The Raiders livery aircraft arrives just as football season gets underway and will undoubtedly carry fans as they travel to Las Vegas to attend games at Allegiant Stadium. Allegiant last week began offering exclusive fan travel packages, including airfare, hotel stay and tickets to Raiders home games. The packages are available in three tiers based on seat location and are sold exclusively at Allegiant.com.  

Unlike most other airlines, Allegiant operates an "out-and-back" network, with exclusively nonstop flights - meaning each day's flying starts and ends at a base, rather than connecting traffic through busy hub airports. The Raiders-themed aircraft will be based in Las Vegas. It joins Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet, carrying scheduled passengers to Southern Nevada and destinations across the airline's network.

