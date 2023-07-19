Allegiant Stadium and Las Vegas Raiders announce LEED Gold certification and receive additional recognitions for sustainability best practices

LAS VEGAS – As part of its commitment to sustainable policies and programs that minimize its environmental footprint, Allegiant Stadium — home of the Las Vegas Raiders — announced today it has been awarded LEED Gold Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the world's most widely used green-building rating system and is an international symbol of excellence. Allegiant Stadium is now one of seven NFL stadiums to achieve LEED certification.
In addition to the LEED Gold Certification, Allegiant Stadium was recently recognized by the Green Sports Alliance at its annual summit, receiving a 2023 Play to Zero Award for its waste diversion program. These recognitions cement Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders as leaders in sustainability in sports, entertainment, and the corporate event market.
"Allegiant Stadium is thrilled to reach the tremendous achievement of LEED Gold Certification for our sustainability efforts," said Samantha Johnson, Senior Vice President of Sales and leader of the sustainability efforts at Allegiant Stadium. "As sports and entertainment industry leaders, our comprehensive sustainability initiatives have set the bar and greatly benefited the Las Vegas community and our clients."
"The Las Vegas Raiders commit to excellence in everything we do, including sustainability efforts," said Christopher Sotiropulos, Vice President of Stadium Operations at Las Vegas Raiders. "The LEED Gold Certification is a testament to our commitment to creating a healthy and environmentally conscious space at Allegiant Stadium for Raider Nation, our players, fans and the community we call home."
The stadium's sustainability initiatives excelled in several areas in its LEED certification application. Those areas include:
- Materials and Resources: For its enhanced waste diversion practices, community support through materials donations and the stadium's green products purchasing policy.
- Sustainable Sites: For its integrated pest management planning, minimizing the use of herbicides and pesticides, invasive species controls, minimizing air pollution from maintenance equipment, reducing stormwater runoff and erosion and efficient irrigation systems.
- Water Efficiency: For its utilization of high-efficiency indoor faucets and toilet fixtures, active monitoring of water uses towards improved efficiencies and minimal landscape irrigation.
- Energy and Atmosphere: For its use of low-impact refrigerants, energy-efficient LED lighting, robust systems monitoring and management and maximized efficiency in indoor climate control.
- Indoor Environmental Quality: For a robust tobacco-and-smoke-free facility, rigorous green cleaning protocols, effective ventilation for improved air circulation, low-impact materials and high visitor satisfaction feedback.
- Transportation: For its advocacy and availability to pedestrian access, shuttle services to and from nearby hotels, adjacent public transit express bus stops, and isolated ride-share pick-off and drop-off locations.
"Alder Tree Consulting is beyond proud to be part of such a passionate and driven group of individuals who care about the environment and health of the community," said Krystle Johnson, owner of Alder Tree Consulting, who consults Allegiant Stadium on its sustainable efforts. "Throughout the Allegiant Stadium LEED application process, we saw firsthand the dedication put in by multiple stadium departments to achieve this goal. This award directly reflects the staff's combined efforts and dedication to the Allegiant Stadium Sustainability Program, and we are only just beginning."
"Achieving LEED certification is more than just implementing sustainable practices. It represents a commitment to making the world a better place and influencing others to do better," said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC. "Given the extraordinary importance of climate protection and the central role buildings play in that effort, Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders are creating a path forward through their LEED certification."
For more information about sustainability-focused initiatives, please visit www.allegiantstadium.com.