Allegiant Stadium and Las Vegas Raiders announce LEED Gold certification and receive additional recognitions for sustainability best practices

LAS VEGAS – As part of its commitment to sustainable policies and programs that minimize its environmental footprint, Allegiant Stadium — home of the Las Vegas Raiders — announced today it has been awarded LEED Gold Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the world's most widely used green-building rating system and is an international symbol of excellence. Allegiant Stadium is now one of seven NFL stadiums to achieve LEED certification.

In addition to the LEED Gold Certification, Allegiant Stadium was recently recognized by the Green Sports Alliance at its annual summit, receiving a 2023 Play to Zero Award for its waste diversion program. These recognitions cement Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders as leaders in sustainability in sports, entertainment, and the corporate event market.

"Allegiant Stadium is thrilled to reach the tremendous achievement of LEED Gold Certification for our sustainability efforts," said Samantha Johnson, Senior Vice President of Sales and leader of the sustainability efforts at Allegiant Stadium. "As sports and entertainment industry leaders, our comprehensive sustainability initiatives have set the bar and greatly benefited the Las Vegas community and our clients."