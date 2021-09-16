Allegiant Stadium sees big turnout of fans receiving first vaccinations to attend Monday night opener

Sep 16, 2021 at 04:34 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

vaccine-thumb-91621_apcredit
Patty Bernal, left, and Trinidad Verduzco wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccine before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens.

On August 16, the Las Vegas Raiders became the first NFL team to require all attendants to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend games its home games at Allegiant Stadium. Over 60,000 fans were part of history as the first to attend a regular season game at Allegiant Stadium last Monday when the Silver & Black defeated Baltimore 33-27 in overtime.

With the introduction of the CLEAR Health Pass for patrons to show proof of their vaccination, over 50,000 people have downloaded the app to attend Raiders games. Additionally, over 10,000 utilized in-person alternate screening over three days offered -- 7,000 of which used alternate screening on gameday.

In total, over 6,000 people received their first vaccinations, either onsite on gameday or at other sites prior to the game, and were verified to attend the Monday night game.

Around 300 fans received vaccinations at Allegiant Stadium on gameday.

In accordance with Governor's State of Nevada Emergency Directive 049, fully vaccinated fans were not required to wear a mask, while those who were partially vaccinated were still required to wear one, but still allowed entry into the new stadium.

"We took swift, bold action to get every Nevadan vaccinated and it's paying off," Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said via his Twitter account.

