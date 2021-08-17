Las Vegas Raiders to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium

Aug 16, 2021 at 08:17 PM

(LAS VEGAS, NV) – The Las Vegas Raiders will require all attendees at home games to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination through CLEAR's free mobile app and Health Pass feature, allowing fans to attend games without wearing a mask. The policy will take effect for the first regular season home game, September 13 against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.  The Raiders are the first team in the National Football League to announce a vaccine/no mask policy.

The Raiders implemented the change in accord with a new Emergency Directive from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak regarding large events. "Health and safety has always been our number one priority," said Raiders owner Mark Davis. "After consultation with Governor Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season," Davis explained.

The Raiders will offer the opportunity for fans to receive vaccinations on site at Allegiant Stadium prior to Raiders home games, permitting newly vaccinated fans to enter wearing a mask.  

The Raiders announced a policy requiring all full-time employees on the business and football staffs of the organization to be vaccinated in May. Stadium management company ASM and stadium concessionaire Levy also have implemented mandatory vaccinations for all full-time staff at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders will hold a press conference at 12:00 noon on August 17th at Allegiant Stadium to announce details of the program and introduce CLEAR representatives who will discuss the verification process. Raiders season ticketholders will receive an email with additional information and instructions.

