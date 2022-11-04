Alumnus Jay Schroeder is Raiders' nominee for Salute to Service Award

Nov 04, 2022 at 07:10 AM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – Earlier this week, a busload of Las Vegas Raiders personnel took a trip to the Shiloh Ranch in Sandy Valley, NV to surprise Alumnus Jay Schroeder with the news that he has been selected the Silver and Black's nominee for the 2022 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

Shiloh Ranch is headquarters for The Liberty Projects, Inc., where Jay's commitment to supporting the military extends to his daily dealings. He helps advocate and raise money for the charitable organization dedicated to the preservation and wellbeing of America's most valued and unique resources, our veterans and American wild mustangs. The ranch allows veterans an outlet to interact with horses for training, rehabilitation and camaraderie.

The contingent that consisted of his fellow Alumni, veterans, Raiderettes team executives and staff also toured the ranch, enjoyed a catered lunch. Raiders Sr. Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer Marcel Reece was a member of the traveling party and presented a $10,000 check on behalf of the Raiders Foundation to support Jay and The Liberty Projects and its goal of supporting veteran and horses through equine therapy.

For the first time, fans will have a say in determining the Salute to Service Award winner and are encouraged to click here and vote for Jay to become a finalist. The Salute to Service Award finalists are determined by the consensus votes of fans, an NFL internal committee, and USAA. The STS panel will pick the winner from the three finalists.

Schroeder played five seasons with the Raiders as a starting quarterback and spent 11 years overall in the NFL. During his tenure with the team, both as a player and now as an Alumnus, Schroeder continues to show support for the community and the Raiders' military partners as he embodies each tenant of the NFL's Salute to Service campaign to honor, empower and connect service members, veterans and their families.

He most recently participated in the USAA Bootcamp held at Allegiant Stadium for over 100 service members from Creech and Nellis Air Force Bases, both of which are located in Southern Nevada. Schroeder has engaged with the Seats for Soldiers program participants on multiple occasions over the last three years. Schroeder was also part of the first civilian group to visit Nevada's military bases at the onset of the pandemic when he helped boost the morale of service members by signing autographs and delivering Raiders gear.

The Salute to Service Award presented by USAA is an annual award whereby the NFL and USAA recognize excellence in appreciation of the military carried out by NFL players, coaches, legends, and club personnel. The award aligns with USAA's commitment to serving the military and their families and highlights the NFL's long history of honoring the armed forces and veterans.

