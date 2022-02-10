America First Credit Union, Las Vegas Raiders and Raiders Foundation present SafeNest with $18,900 donation

Feb 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
SafeNest_thumb_021022

America First Credit Union, in collaboration with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Raiders Foundation, donated $18,900 to support SafeNest, Nevada's largest nonprofit dedicated to ending the epidemic of domestic violence. The nonprofit will use the funds to provide critical crisis services and shelter to persons experiencing abuse. 

The check presentation took place Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Raiders Headquarters, Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Henderson.

As part of the second annual First Downs for the Hometown, America First Credit Union donated $100 for each Raiders' first down at Allegiant Stadium to the Raiders Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting active military and veterans, youth development, and growing the game of football. During the 2021 season, the Raiders secured 189 first downs in their home games, resulting in $18,900 donated to the nonprofit. 

"America First Credit Union is dedicated to people helping people," said AFCU president and CEO Thayne Shaffer. "We are honored to support SafeNest's efforts to help individuals and families in our community whose lives are impacted by domestic violence. Thank you to our partners, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Raiders Foundation, for working with us to support this worthy cause."

"We are incredibly grateful to America First Credit Union and the Raiders for their generosity and continued support of our mission to end the epidemic of domestic violence in our community," said Liz Ortenburger, SafeNest CEO.

Related Content

news

Madden family announces list of speakers for John Madden Public Memorial

In addition, there will be video tributes as well as musical performances at RingCentral Coliseum on February 14th in honor of the late NFL legend.
news

Celebration of the life of John Madden set for February 14

The Madden Family has announced that there will be a public memorial in celebration of John Madden's life on Monday, February 14 at 5:30 pm PST at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California.
news

Raiders name Champ Kelly as Assistant General Manager 

Kelly joins General Manager Dave Ziegler's staff for his first season with the Silver and Black after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears.
news

Raiders surprise Las Vegas principal with Super Bowl tickets

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue astounded Gwendolyn Woolley Elementary School Principal Joseph Uy during a virtual meet-and-greet with news that he would be receiving tickets to Super Bowl LVI.
news

Raiders sign William Sweet, Javon Wims to Reserve/Future contracts

Sweet was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2019, while Wims spent part of the 2021 season on the Raiders practice squad.
news

Raiders sign Natrell Jamerson to Reserve/Future contract

Jamerson was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as a fifth-round selection (164th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders announce Reserve/Future signings

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts, the club announced Monday.
news

Raiders FB Alec Ingold provides resources to Las Vegas school

Ingold joined players across the NFL to provide much needed items to youth and families this winter.
news

Maxx Crosby receives Craig Long Award

The Craig Long Award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.
news

Maxx Crosby voted by teammates to receive Commitment to Excellence Award

The award is presented annually to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership, and excellence on and off the field throughout the season.
news

Raiders sign linebacker Will Compton to the active roster

Compton previously played for the Raiders during the 2019 season, where he recorded 41 total tackles across nine games (four starts).
Advertising