America First Credit Union, Las Vegas Raiders and Raiders Foundation present SafeNest with $18,900 donation

America First Credit Union, in collaboration with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Raiders Foundation, donated $18,900 to support SafeNest, Nevada's largest nonprofit dedicated to ending the epidemic of domestic violence. The nonprofit will use the funds to provide critical crisis services and shelter to persons experiencing abuse.

The check presentation took place Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Raiders Headquarters, Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Henderson.

As part of the second annual First Downs for the Hometown, America First Credit Union donated $100 for each Raiders' first down at Allegiant Stadium to the Raiders Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting active military and veterans, youth development, and growing the game of football. During the 2021 season, the Raiders secured 189 first downs in their home games, resulting in $18,900 donated to the nonprofit.

"America First Credit Union is dedicated to people helping people," said AFCU president and CEO Thayne Shaffer. "We are honored to support SafeNest's efforts to help individuals and families in our community whose lives are impacted by domestic violence. Thank you to our partners, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Raiders Foundation, for working with us to support this worthy cause."