Another good performance by the Raiders defense couldn't salvage a victory

The Raiders suffered their third straight loss – this time at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals – to now slide to 5-5 on the season. The final score of 32-13 is a bit misleading, as the game was in reach for the Silver and Black until halfway through the fourth quarter.
"It was really only a one score game until about six minutes to go in the game," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said after the loss.
Foster Moreau secured a lone touchdown grab to make it 16-13 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but penalties and two turnovers from Derek Carr sealed their fate, with the Bengals scoring 16 unanswered points to win the game. The defense played well enough through three quarters to hold the Bengals to under 200 yards, with time of possession being an alarming issue toward the end of the game.
"We didn't play well enough, you've got to finish," said Denzel Perryman, who finished with 12 total tackles. "You've got to play through four quarters, not three. We just shot ourselves in the foot, that's the best way I can explain what happened."
"Penalties are penalties," Perryman added, "whether you like it or not, whether it's a good call or not."
The shooting in the foot consisted of 77 total penalty yards for the Raiders, who converted on 14 percent of third downs, compared to the Bengals converting on 50 percent. Yannick Ngakoue, who had strip sack on the first drive of the game, recognized that as well.
"In football, it's going to be ups and downs. Unfortunately, these past few weeks we haven't gotten it done as a group, as a team," he said. "But at the end of the day, you've got to keep working. It's part of the game. Adversity is going to come, it's just all about how you respond."
Statistically speaking, the Raiders defense didn't have bad day outside of the penalties. They secured three sacks, five quarterback hits, six tackles for loss and six pass deflections.
"I feel like this was one of our better games as a group, as a defense going out there," said Ngakoue. "Guys were picking each other up. I love the way we were flying to the ball. Certain misfits that happened in the running game versus the Bengals, but at the end of the day, I feel like Coach Gus [Bradley] always puts us in a great position to execute, we've just got to go out there and execute."
The Raiders now have only three days to brush off the loss and recuperate in time for their Thanksgiving Day battle with the 7-3 Dallas Cowboys, who are first in the NFC East.
"We have another one in just a few days, against a really good football team," said Carr. "So if we don't want to stand up here and have to do this again we better get it right. ... We need a win.
"I don't care about anything else, we need to win."
