Another good performance by the Raiders defense couldn't salvage a victory

"I feel like this was one of our better games as a group, as a defense going out there," said Ngakoue. "Guys were picking each other up. I love the way we were flying to the ball. Certain misfits that happened in the running game versus the Bengals, but at the end of the day, I feel like Coach Gus [Bradley] always puts us in a great position to execute, we've just got to go out there and execute."

The Raiders now have only three days to brush off the loss and recuperate in time for their Thanksgiving Day battle with the 7-3 Dallas Cowboys, who are first in the NFC East.

"We have another one in just a few days, against a really good football team," said Carr. "So if we don't want to stand up here and have to do this again we better get it right. ... We need a win.