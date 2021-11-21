Quick Snap: Foster Moreau scores lone touchdown for the Raiders

Three touchdowns this season for Moreau
After a very stagnant first half of offense, Foster Moreau was able to lift the spirits of his offense.
The tight end helped cap off a 75-yard drive by the Raiders at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Carr dropped a 19-yard dime to Moreau in the end zone bringing the score to within three. It was also the Raiders' first touchdown of the game. The Silver and Black ended up falling to the Bengals, 32-13.
Bengals strike on the ground
To the detriment of the Raiders defense, the Bengals got their run game going.
After only running for 55 yards in the first half, Cincinnati had a bit more luck rushing in the second half. The Bengals recorded a total of 159 rushing yards to the Raiders 72 rushing yards. Joe Mixon led the Bengals with 123 rushing yards.
Key errors
The Raiders blatantly didn't play the cleanest four quarters of football.
The scoreboard is reflective of the amount of penalties and time of possession that the Raiders had compared to the opposition. The Silver and Black amassed 77 penalty yards compared to the Bengals' five – and the Bengals offense had the ball for 17 more minutes.
Cincinnati also won the turnover battle two to one.
