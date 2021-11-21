Quick Snap: Foster Moreau scores lone touchdown for the Raiders

Nov 21, 2021 at 03:59 PM
Levi Edwards

Three touchdowns this season for Moreau

After a very stagnant first half of offense, Foster Moreau was able to lift the spirits of his offense.

The tight end helped cap off a 75-yard drive by the Raiders at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Carr dropped a 19-yard dime to Moreau in the end zone bringing the score to within three. It was also the Raiders' first touchdown of the game. The Silver and Black ended up falling to the Bengals, 32-13.

Bengals strike on the ground

To the detriment of the Raiders defense, the Bengals got their run game going.

After only running for 55 yards in the first half, Cincinnati had a bit more luck rushing in the second half. The Bengals recorded a total of 159 rushing yards to the Raiders 72 rushing yards. Joe Mixon led the Bengals with 123 rushing yards.

Key errors

The Raiders blatantly didn't play the cleanest four quarters of football.

The scoreboard is reflective of the amount of penalties and time of possession that the Raiders had compared to the opposition. The Silver and Black amassed 77 penalty yards compared to the Bengals' five – and the Bengals offense had the ball for 17 more minutes.

Cincinnati also won the turnover battle two to one.

Gameday Photos: Week 11 vs. Bengals

View photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) returns a fumble during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
1 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) returns a fumble during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
2 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 26-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
3 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 26-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
4 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
5 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
6 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
7 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
8 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
9 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
10 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
11 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
12 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
13 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
14 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
15 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
16 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
17 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
18 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
19 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
20 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
21 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
22 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
23 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
24 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
25 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
26 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
27 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
28 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
29 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
30 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
31 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
32 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
33 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
34 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
35 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
36 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
37 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
38 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
39 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
40 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
41 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
42 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
43 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
44 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
45 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), guard John Simpson (76) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
46 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), guard John Simpson (76) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
47 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
48 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
49 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
50 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
51 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
52 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
53 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
54 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
55 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
56 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
57 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
58 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
59 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
60 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
61 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
62 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
63 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
64 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
65 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
66 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
67 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
68 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
69 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
70 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
71 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
72 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
73 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
74 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
75 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
76 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
77 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
78 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83
79 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
80 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 19-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
81 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 19-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after making a 19-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
82 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after making a 19-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
83 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
84 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
85 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
86 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
87 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
